Grain + Verse, Civil War Cider Co. hold Meet the Brewer event

Find out who makes that delicious cider at Grain + Verse Bottlehouse in New Cumberland at 6 p.m. January 19.

Civil War Cider Co. will be there to entice you with their ciders, which is the only artisinal cider produced in the county. Buy some cider, get the glass for free.

Find out more here.

Stop by Grain + Verse Bottlehouse to #meetthebrewer of Civil War Cider Co. and get a #FREE glass on 1/19. http://ow.ly/W3gGv #artisanalcider #civilwarcider #buythebeer #keeptheglass Posted by Grain + Verse Bottlehouse on Monday, January 11, 2016

Find more events on our calendars.