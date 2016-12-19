Go see Spill and Thin Lips at The Fridge tonight

Spill is currently right in the middle of a raucous release week.

The excellent “Top Ten” came out on Friday, and the band celebrated by playing songs live at Fulton Street Arts Co-Op with seasonal, Worries and Thin Lips before schlepping to Brooklyn to play with Mikey Erg on Saturday. They’ll be kicking this week off right by playing yet another release show in town at The Fridge.

Fantastic pizza was already a given, but thanks to Neshaminy Creek Brewing Company, there will be some great limited-release beers for the celebration, as well. Firkin of County Line IPA with Mango, The Neshaminator German Wheat Block and JAWN Juicy Ale with Nugget will all be on tap to sip on.

If that wasn’t enough, your $10 ticket also gets you a physical copy of “Top Ten.” The party begins at 6 p.m. at The Fridge. Click here for more details and here for our interview with SPill frontman Brandon Gepfer.