Get tickets for Bill Maher at Hershey Theatre

As a political comedian, host of HBO’s “Real Time with Bill Maher” and author (whose most recent book “The New New Rules” was published in 2011), Maher built a career out of satirizing politicians. Not like it’s that hard. Look at some of the things that have been making the news during this campaign season. There’s Donald Trump saying racist stuff and, of course, Donald Trump saying terrible things about women and then also Donald Trump’s giant orange head.

In an era where voters base much of their political opinions on the viewpoints of comedians like Jon Stewart, Trevor Noah, John Oliver and Lewis Black, Maher presents a commonsense liberal viewpoint that’s often both hilarious and astute.

