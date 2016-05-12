Get a Taste of Pennsylvania this weekend

Explore the world of Pennsylvania wine at the Taste of Pennsylvania wine and music festival from 12-6 p.m. on May 14 and 15 at the York Fairgrounds.

The event features more than 250 wines from the Keystone State, plus food and live music. Not that into wine? Try some anyway – you might be surprised at what you find. Still rather have some good old craft beer? Hang out from 6-9 p.m. on Saturday night during the special craft beer session – Brew Kids on the Block, a craft beer festival featuring 20 small-scale local craft breweries that have been in operation for five years or less.

Tickets are extremely limited for Brew Kids on the Block. Get them at yorkwinefest.com.

