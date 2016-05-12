Get a Taste of Pennsylvania this weekend

Explore the world of Pennsylvania wine at the Taste of Pennsylvania wine and music festival from 12-6 p.m. on May 14 and 15 at the York Fairgrounds.

New wine check stickers coming your way next weekend. Easier grouping for us = faster pickup for you! pic.twitter.com/89h1yuX03x — Taste of PA (@TasteOfPa) May 6, 2016

The event features more than 250 wines from the Keystone State, plus food and live music. Not that into wine? Try some anyway – you might be surprised at what you find. Still rather have some good old craft beer? Hang out from 6-9 p.m. on Saturday night during the special craft beer session – Brew Kids on the Block, a craft beer festival featuring 20 small-scale local craft breweries that have been in operation for five years or less.

A whole NEW layout to this year’s festival? You don’t say! More seating, easier wine pickup and more! pic.twitter.com/LtDzNifTfg — Taste of PA (@TasteOfPa) May 3, 2016

Tickets are extremely limited for Brew Kids on the Block. Get them at yorkwinefest.com.