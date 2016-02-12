Future Generations at The Millworks

Looking for something to do tonight? Planning on going out for a fancy dinner on Valentine’s Day and need to make tonight a cheap date night? The Millworks in Harrisburg has something just for you on the menu. Future Generations – the up-and-coming indie/electronica band – plays at The Millworks tonight at 10 p.m. Tickets are just $5.

Future Generations (formerly The Suits) is a five-piece New York City-based group whose superb EP Polysun was released on Frenchkiss records in 2014. The pop-leaning groups features a perfect mix of downtempo grooves and poignant lyrics.

Future Generations, The Millworks and $5 – what a trifecta! Now get ready for their show and listen to their song “Trifecta.”