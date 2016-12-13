Foraging, fashion, photos and gin!

Earlier this year we ran a story about foraged food, but Bryan Norris – founder of Forager Co., the men’s vintage clothes and leather goods company – forages for textiles and materials at warehouses, auctions and flea markets to create stylish, yet timeless clothes. Norris joins Ellicott & Co.(45 N. Market St.) for a special pop-up event featuring the photography of Adam Naples and Thistle Finch gin craft cocktails from 6:30-9 p.m. on Friday.

We spoke with Norris about Forager Co., the men’s fashion industry and its effects on the environment. (The following is an excerpt from an interview that was featured in the LNP Sunday magazine.)

“The idea is not to use the old channel of newly-consumed, newly-produced, because I think that’s just not what we need for the planet,” says Norris.

Mike Andrelczyk: Tell me about your clothing company Forager Co.?

Bryan Norris: Even though my background is menswear and I worked for American Eagle Outfitters and Nautica as a design person, I really walked away from that industry. It really is a toxic industry. It’s wasting resources. It’s really destroying some third world countries.

I started foraging for food and joining wild food foraging groups. I got the idea of making products with foraged materials that could be reclaimed wood, plant-based products … and I’ve been foraging old textiles for a really long time.

MA: What do you mean when you say foraging for textiles?

BN: Foraging really can just be defined as searching for something like an animal forages for its food. I was collecting old blankets by going to Shupp’s Grove, Renningers Antique Market and Farmersville Auction things like that. So I started to make vests from old blankets that reversed to old denim.

Here’s a good case of foraging something. I started collecting vintage military buttons. And someone who works at Nautica got one of my key fobs and I ended up getting an order from the (Nautica) flagship store. They bought all of my anchor, boat and maritime vintage button key fobs. They have them in their stores in SoHo and New York. So, little things like that keep me feeling positive.

MA: So what led you to foraging? You said you joined a foraging group?

BN: Yeah, I joined Wild Foodies in Philly. But, I’ve always been a forager since I was a kid. I foraged for arrowheads in Lancaster in fields. It’s part of my DNA. It is part of our human right. We used to live as hunters and gatherers. That’s a big part of it. I love searching and finding things and attending auctions.

MA: You mentioned you had worked with American Eagle Outfitters and you said this phrase that the fashion business is a “toxic industry.” When did you realize that or what was the breaking point when you decided you couldn’t contribute to it anymore?

BN: There was one experience early in my career on a trip to Thailand. I was in a chauffeur-driven car and it’s not my style or vibe to be driven in a limo. I got out of the car and there were kids having their lunch break. I just got really self-conscious and really aware. The people, of course, were really loving and warm. I was a young man in my late 20’s or early 30’s, but it really made me see that they were probably working just to get by.

I read a book called “Overdressed: The Shockingly High Cost of Cheap Fashion” and that really opened my eyes to the amount of water alone that is used to create textiles. If somebody dyes their denim in a factory, that takes thousands of gallons. Totally, it’s like trillions of gallons of water that is taken up just by the textile industry. That doesn’t even get to the point where the fabric is cut and sewn by people who are underpaid in third world countries.

When I started my career there was no fast fashion. There was no Zara. There was no H&M. There was no Forever 21. It didn’t exist where someone could go and buy a T-shirt for $5 and throw it out after a season. That’s a relatively new phenomenon. And that phenomenon is what’s really messing up the planet. These stores are now so big and they rely on getting a lot of stuff and for really, really cheap. The only way they can get that is at the expense of someone’s life. Someone has to make very little money to make a t-shirt that sells in a store for $5. … The future is not about department stores. They’re really in trouble. And I think the fast-fashion thing is going to tip the scales too. Because people are going to catch onto the fact that not everybody wants a $5 T-shirt when they think a 12-year old had to sew it for 75-cents an hour.

MA: I’ve never heard of the term “fast fashion.” I guess it means quickly, cheaply-made, easily-accessible clothes?

BN: Yeah. I don’t say this, but what I do is all about “slow fashion.” I have people on a farm who sew, who take their time, who have their own lives. It makes it complex for me, because it’s not a factory where I go in and say this is what I want and they do it fast.

MA: Earlier, you mentioned that Nautica purchased some of your products. So, how do you reconcile that?

BN: My product are made from scraps of leather from the bridle shop. Those buttons would just be in somebody’s drawer. So from my end, I’m helping – instead of them buying from another consumer/producer like themselves.

MA: It’s a cool way to subvert the industry from the inside. You’re getting your point-of-view across and now here’s Nautica, selling one of your sustainable products. So in a way, you’re changing the culture of the company. When you start being conscious of these kinds of things it’s hard to ignore them. I mean, I’m wearing these sneakers and I don’t really know where they were made. But having that seed in the back of my mind that they could have be made in some sort of sweatshop doesn’t feel good.

BN: Many people ask “Where is my food grown?” and “How is my food grown?’ But only a few people are starting to ask “Where is my clothing made?” And that is what is really getting a push by a small percentage of makers. It’s to try to create that consciousness, because that’s how changes will happen that will ultimately help the planet and developing countries that we exploit.

MA: Is that why you make things that seem to be timeless? You’re not going after something really trendy. I mean, denim work clothing has been around for more than a century.

BN: I didn’t set out to do that, but then I realized that is kind of what I’m after. To me … it’s not about fashion. … People have written me saying, “You gave me something that I’m going to give onto my son.” It’s also why my prices are high. I pay a lot to have something made. I’m using materials that are often limited and more expensive. I pay someone to individually cut and sew. I often will say to people when they say something about price, “Well, how much would you pay someone to make you a pair of pants?” We never think about how much time it takes just to cut out the pieces.

MA: Can a big clothing business be a good business?

BN: They can. Sure. And you have businesses like TOMS Shoes that do things that matter and give back. There are great ways to do that and people do have successful models all over.

I sell through Instagram directly. People contact me and they say “I love this vest. Do you have it in a size medium?” And if I do, great. I get to meet my customer. It’s a feel-good thing that just has to scale up.

