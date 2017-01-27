Fly After 5 Podcast, Ep. 14: Talking Small Time Comedy Heist with LeMaire Lee

In the waning months of 2016, we did a piece about open mic comedy in Lancaster County and talked to LeMaire Lee about the craft. Since then, Lee has moved to Philadelphia to see if the grass really is greener. Since regular car rides are a staple of the roving comedian’s life, Lee will be back in the area on Sunday, Jan. 29, for the second ever Small Time Comedy Heist at the Lizard Lounge.

Featuring a smattering of local talent, the night will be headlined by New York City comedian Joe List, who has been featured on “Conan” and “Late Show with David Letterman.” For this edition of the podcast, we talked to Lee about the show, his plan to run for mayor of Parkesburg and went through year-old tweets in a new segment called “It Was All Good Just a Year Ago.” Listen below or on iTunes.

Find tickets for the Small Time Comedy Heist here.

(Intro music is “The Heist” by Big L/Outro music is “Pure Comedy” by Father John Misty)