The cold chill of December 1 means an important time is on the way: list season! Screw Christmas, the end of the year is a time for people to get together in the warmth of their homes and arbitrarily argue what the best music of the last 12 months was. Major publications like to get on their list game as early as possible, which is why most lists are already out despite albums by the likes of J. Cole, Childish Gambino and Spill still dropping. If you actually wait until the end of the year to release your list, you’re already behind, dummy! 2016 waits for no (wo)man. No one suffered from this more in recent history than D’Angelo with his amazing comeback album “Black Messiah,” released in the last week of 2014 but relegated to the lower tiers of 2015 roundups. Sorry Cole. : (

Due to an absolute glut of lists coming from all sides, it seems only right to make the most important arbitrary list of the year: Fly After 5’s Top 10 Top 10 Lists of 2016 of 2016. As with most lists, there are caveats to match the lists in which we are listing. For starters, this had to be done earlier in the month to punish lists that are attempting a long rollout (looking squarely at your massive header of a dozen end of year lists, Pitchfork.) I tried to avoid sites that focused on one genre as opposed to a wide spectrum, because even though those lists are more valiant for trying to compare music of a certain style, the chaos of an all-around “best of” list is more befitting. Though most lists this year are incredibly obvious, I’ll also be judging for style. Who used the best picture of David Bowie in their header? Did they feel like they just had to throw a bone to a rock album? Did the writer hint at the winner at the very beginning, thus negating the top down style of the list itself? Let’s break it down.

#10 Rolling Stone’s Best Albums of 2016

Ugh. Let’s just move quickly. The only reason Rolling Stone’s list is on this list is to give a public space for the albums that The Rolling Stones’ new blues cover album (ranked #7!!) is allegedly better than: “The Life of Pablo,” “A Seat at the Table,” “Atrocity Exhibition,” “Anti,” and “We Got From Here…” Right. – K.S.

#9 Entertainment Weekly’s Best of 2016 list

Print magazines essentially invented the “best of” list concept, so it’s disappointing to see ET not bringing their A game. Long the only refuge in a dentist’s office while you wait to get a cavity filled, music isn’t Entertainment Weekly’s main focus so it’s easy to understand why their list is on autopilot. They try to give everyone what they want by including the likes of Mitski, Keytranada and Sturgill Simpson, but then acquiesce to Queen B for the number one spot. Bonus points to their Photoshop person for including pictures of Beyonce with a bat and Anohni with a bunny. -K.S.

#8 Consequence of Sound’s Top Albums of 2016

If only for the head-scratching decision to start the “Lemonade” blurb with a first-person account of walking by Trump Towers on a cold November night, CoS falls slightly low on this list of lists. That and the fact that the rest of the top 10, from the choices to the words, seemingly comes from a 2016 music critic crib sheet. Sad! -K.S.

#7 Mother Jones Albums that might actually make 2016 tolerable

For truly being the Mother Jones of this list. Bob Dylan’s 36-disc collection of the entire year of 1966? On the list. A compilation of vintage European new age music spanning from 1970-1986? Oh, it’s on the list. However, top spots for Margaret Glaspy, Sad13 and a Tribe Called Quest are always appreciated. -K.S.

#6 New York Times’ Best Albums of 2016

Look, I know that NYT is made up of smart people. But whose idea was it to make a list of best albums consist of a bunch of different lists? I know they did all that work in hiring two different music critics somehow both named “Jon” but could they not have had a “Jon summit” to work out their listical differences? Did Jon Caramanica really need to have a list of 15 albums that featured two separate ties? And why is one of those ties between “Views” and “Starboy?” For shame, New York Times. -K.S.

#5 Noisey’s Best Albums of 2016

It’s hard not to instinctively give a Vice list the side eye before the page even opens. You know that somewhere, at some point, a writer will write something purposely snarky designed to get a reaction and then you feed into it anyway. 2016, baby! Regardless of that, this is a good list. Frankly, Frank Ocean’s “Blonde” wasn’t at the top of nearly enough lists. Although the rest of the top 10 is rounded out with list favorites Rihanna, Chance and the Knowles sisters, Noisey favorites like Zeal and Ardor and Kano still made it in. However, it is inexcusable and pure unfiltered trolling to suggest that Jeff Rosenstock put out a better album this year than David Bowie and A Tribe Called Quest. -K.S.

#4. The Quietus Albums of the Year 2016

The Quietus is A Place for Smart People who Enjoy the Fine Things in Life™, so it’s only right that their list reflects that. While some may snub their nose at a list that features mostly independent releases, The Quietus list reflects what I consider to be an ideal list: it includes all the favorites that every single other writer on Earth has written ad nauseam about, but it also features a hefty portion of albums that people just might not have come into contact with. Did they need to put the Shirley Collins album in the top 10? Certainly not. But picks from Fat White Family, Jenny Hval and others help to show not only what was great about this year, but will be great for years to come. -K.S

#3 KCRW’s Best of 2016

Now this is a list that takes chances. Giving the one and two spots to Anderson .Paak and Kaytranada is ballsy enough, but to include Solange and not Beyonce is world class. Headscratchers like Autolux and Wilco also make the cut, proving that they are truly beholden to no one when it comes to picking the music they play on the radio. -K.S.

#2 NPR’s Best Albums of 2016

Leave it to NPR to have the most controversial list of the season. Featuring Solange and Beyonce Knowles in the top spots and in that order is a great, underrated choice that no other lists have followed yet. Do you think the Knowles sisters cared at all about this? It’s probably a case where they both expected Beyonce to sweep them all, but as soon as this list came out you know Solange sent a real quick text to her sister about it. Like, “Wow, I just happened to not be checking the Google Alert on my name and this came up? So random!” Bonus public radio points are awarded for including a symphony orchestra album at #6. -K.S.

#1 Danny Brown’s brain

Blackstar is definitely the biggest album to me this year. That album is fucking creepy. It scares the shit out of me. And those videos. Fuck. I kind of relate to it, to him. When you put that much of your life into music, can’t nobody ever take that—you can’t rate that. You can’t review this. He died for this. This is his life right here. When people talk about the best albums of the year, I be like, “Y’all don’t realized Bowie’s album came out this year and he fucking died? What is y’all talking about?” We should hands-down know what the best album of this year is. Shouldn’t be talk of nothing else.

This all being said, look out for Fly After 5’s list, coming soon!

