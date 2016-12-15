Fly After 5 podcast, Ep. 11: Best of 2016/Arcade Lancaster

On the newest episode of the Fly After 5 podcast, we took the long trip (read: roughly three blocks) to Arcade Lancaster to talk with co-owners Justin Wohlfeil and Josh Buckwalter about all things gaming and arcades. Also, we challenge them to a spirited four-person game of Mario Kart 64. Listen to the very end to find out who takes the gold.

Elsewhere, on the ‘cast, we’ve got a heaping helping of #TopEvents, what we’re into most currently and more talk on the best albums of 2016. Listen to the podcast below or on iTunes.

