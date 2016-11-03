First Friday: November 4

First Friday in downtown Lancaster has all the arts and culture events you can handle. There are art and photography exhibits, a gallery dedicated to “Twin Peaks,” a cabaret-style show about politics and much more.

FemARTS

Celebrate the work of female artists with LSJ Studios (110 W. King St., Suite 101), as the gallery kicks off a two-month exhibit featuring paintings, woodwork, sculpture, jewelry and more, from 5-9 p.m. on Nov. 4. The opening reception features powerful spoken word from Baltimore-based artist Ladi Glori, live music and refreshments.

Presidential Playlist at PRiMA

There’s been a lot to laugh at (and ever more to cringe at) during this year’s presidential campaign, but politics and humor have always gone palm in greasy palm. If you’re feeling stressed-out by all the decisions to make this month, PRiMA Theatre provides some relief in the form of a cabaret-style show featuring outlandish characters and campaign songs throughout the history of American politics. The Presidential Playlist show takes place at 26 E. King St. from 6-7:30 p.m. on Nov. 3-6.

An American Family at Mulberry Art Studios

Poet and author Julia Cameron said “Art opens the closets, airs out the cellars and attics. It brings healing.” Of all the First Friday events taking place this month, “An American Family” may be the most powerful. Photographer Zachary Roberts is the younger brother of the gunman of the terrible Nickel Mines Amish School shooting tragedy, and currently resides in Stockholm, Sweden. Roberts returned to Lancaster County to spend time with his ailing mother and put together a collection of images paying tribute to his mother, his family and the Amish community. A portion of the proceeds benefits the Nickel Mines Accountability Committee, which provides medical care for the surviving girls’ families. The “An American Family” exhibit opens at the Mulberry Art Studios (19-21 N. Mulberry St.) from 5-9 p.m. on Nov. 4 and remains on display all month.

*****************************

Annex 24 Gallery

24 W. Walnut St.

Contemporary art featuring work by John Walls

Artisans Gallery

114 N. Prince St.

Jonathan Frazier’s “Visions of the Susquehanna” (landscapes); Rodger Dorsey “Welded Steel Creations” (sculpture); 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Christiane David Gallery

112 N. Prince St.

Paintings inspired by “The Nutcracker,” live music by the Gallery Trio, light refreshments; 6-9 p.m.

Community Room on King

106 W. King St.

“Hasta la Raiz” by Alejandra Zavala (art); 6-9 p.m.

Demuth Museum

120 E. King St.

“Fifty Years Straddling the Velvet Rope: The Photography of Gary Lee Boas” (photography); through Nov. 27

Hammel Associates Architects

25 E. Grant St. Suite 102

Lego building party (family-friendly interactive event); 5-8:30 p.m.

Isadore Gallery

228 N. Prince St.

Sculpture by Alan Swanson; 4-9 p.m.

Lancaster Museum of Art

135 N. Lime St.

“Veils of Color: Elizabeth Osborne” (art) through Nov. 13

LSJ Studios

110 W. King St.

FemARTS showcase (paintings, sculpture, woodwork and more); 5-9 p.m.

Mio Studio

154 N. Prince St.

jewelry by Erica Millner and Mai Orama Muniz and photography by Andrea Glass; 5-9 p.m.

Mulberry Arts Studios

19-21 N. Mulberry St.

“An American Family” by Zachary Roberts (photography), “Expressions with Passion” by Lonny VanBooven (photography); 5-9 p.m.

Red Raven Art Company

138 N. Prince St.

Jackie Madsen and Jeff Schaller (art) Nov. 4, 5-8 p.m.

Ware Center

42 N. Prince St.

“The Shore and More” Gail Gray (art); Nov. 4-28

Zoetropolis Art House

315 W. James St.

First Friday Fright Night: “Stage Fright” (film); Nov. 4, 9-11 p.m.