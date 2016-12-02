First Friday and more arts and culture calendar

The work week is over, the holiday spirit is in the air and it’s First Friday. Get out on the town and soak in some of the Lancaster art scene with gallery events and live music. Make plans to check out some of the other events happening later this month too.

BohoZone

144 N. Prince St., Lancaster, 984.2394

seasonal and Lorraine Listokin (live music), Dec. 2, 9 p.m.

Fix Sid, Dalton, Wandertalk (live music), Dec. 16, 5:30-8:30

PoetryZone 13 with Ed Granger (poetry), Dec 21. 7-8 p.m.

Community Room on King

106 W. King St., Lancaster 572.5914

“The Love I Show” work by David Truesdell (art) Dec. 2, 6-9 p.m.

Demuth Museum

120 E. King St., Lancaster; 299.9940

“Art in a Box” opening reception (art exhibit); Dec. 4, 1-4 p.m.

Ephrata Main Theatre

124 E. Main St., Ephrata; 733.9098

Adam Pascal solo concert (show tunes); Dec. 5, 7-8:30 p.m.

Federal Taphouse

201 N. Queen St., Lancaster; 394.2651

Books on Tap: “The Name of the Wind” by Patrick Rothfuss (book group); Dec. 14, 8-10 p.m.

Fulton Street Arts Cooperative

321 E. Fulton St., Lancaster; 318.9285

First Friday After Party (BYOB); Dec. 2, 8 p.m.- 12 a.m.

Hammel Associates Architects

25 E. Grant St., Lancaster; 393.3713

Lego Building Party XLVI (interactive family-friendly event); Dec. 2, 5-8:30 p.m.

Isadore Gallery

228 N. Prince St., Lancaster; 299.0127

“Arts and Antiques, Parallels and Continuity” (art and design exhibit); Dec. 5-9 p.m.

Lancaster Mennonite High School

2176 Lincoln Hwy E., Lancaster; 299.0436

“The Nutcracker” featuring Donetsk Ballet of Ukraine (ballet); Dec. 2-4

Lancaster Museum of Art

135 N. Lime St., Lancaster; 394.3497

“Willy Wonka Wonderland” (holiday event) through Dec. 9

Lancaster Public Library (Windolph Room)

125 N. Duke St., Lancaster; 394.2651

LGBT Book Club “Fried Green Tomatoes at the Whistle Stop Café” by Fannie Flagg (book club), Dec. 17

LSJ Studios

110 W. King St. #101, Lancaster; 381.5032

“FemARTS” collection of painting, sculpture, woodwork and more by women artists from around the globe (art), Dec. 2 5-9 p.m.

Mio Studio

154 N. Prince St., Lancaster; 394.6662

Holiday goods including candles by Christina Maser Co. and greeting cards from Paper Jane Studio. Dec. 2 open from 10 a.m.-9 p.m.

Modern Art

529 W. Chestnut St., Lancaster; 824.5563

Telltale Dress Holiday Pop-Up (fashion) Dec. 2-4

Moira Records at Lazarus Juice Bar

112 W. Orange St., Lancaster; 371.2599

Artrevolts exhibit with live DJ set by Sky Society (art and music) Dec. 2, 5-9 p.m.

Pubforge

24 E. King St. (2nd floor), Lancaster; 983.8859

Open house featuring live music by Danny Martin featuring Kirk Kreider of Silver City Rodeo and photography by Jenny Foster. Dec. 2, 6-9 p.m.

Red Raven Art Company

138 N. Prince St., Lancaster; 299.4400

Annual Holiday Show featuring work from more than 25 artists plus blues music by the Willie Marble Xperience. Dec. 2, 5-8 p.m.

Stitches Comedy Club

2250 Lincoln Hwy E., Lancaster; 826.3472

Earl David Reed (stand-up comedy) Dec. 2-3. ($15)

Mike Cannon (stand-up comedy) Dec. 9-10 ($15)

Tellus360

24 E. King St., Lancaster; 393-1660

Tellus Jokes: Stone and Stone (comedy duo) Dec. 1, 8 p.m. ($10)

Ware Center

42 N. Prince St., Lancaster; 871.7018

“Captured” (photography) by Claire Giblin, Dec. 2 5:30-8 p.m.

Lancaster Public Art 10-Year Plan Kick-off and Presentation (community) Dec. 2, 5:30-8 p.m.

“Salute to Pearl Harbor” (history); Dec. 10

Zoetropolis Art House

315 W. James St., Lancaster; 874.0526

First Friday Fright Night: “The Love Witch” (film); Dec. 2, 9-11 p.m.