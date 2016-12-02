First Friday and more arts and culture calendar

The work week is over, the holiday spirit is in the air and it’s First Friday. Get out on the town and soak in some of the Lancaster art scene with gallery events and live music. Make plans to check out some of the other events happening later this month too.
BohoZone
144 N. Prince St., Lancaster, 984.2394
seasonal and Lorraine Listokin (live music), Dec. 2, 9 p.m.
Fix Sid, Dalton, Wandertalk (live music), Dec. 16, 5:30-8:30
PoetryZone 13 with Ed Granger (poetry), Dec 21. 7-8 p.m.
Community Room on King
106 W. King St., Lancaster 572.5914
“The Love I Show” work by David Truesdell (art) Dec. 2, 6-9 p.m.
Demuth Museum
120 E. King St., Lancaster; 299.9940
“Art in a Box” opening reception (art exhibit); Dec. 4, 1-4 p.m.
Ephrata Main Theatre
124 E. Main St., Ephrata; 733.9098
Adam Pascal solo concert (show tunes); Dec. 5, 7-8:30 p.m.
Federal Taphouse
201 N. Queen St., Lancaster; 394.2651
Books on Tap: “The Name of the Wind” by Patrick Rothfuss (book group); Dec. 14, 8-10 p.m.
Fulton Street Arts Cooperative
321 E. Fulton St., Lancaster; 318.9285
First Friday After Party (BYOB); Dec. 2, 8 p.m.- 12 a.m.
Hammel Associates Architects
25 E. Grant St., Lancaster; 393.3713
Lego Building Party XLVI (interactive family-friendly event); Dec. 2, 5-8:30 p.m.
Isadore Gallery
228 N. Prince St., Lancaster; 299.0127
“Arts and Antiques, Parallels and Continuity” (art and design exhibit); Dec. 5-9 p.m.
Lancaster Mennonite High School
2176 Lincoln Hwy E., Lancaster; 299.0436
“The Nutcracker” featuring Donetsk Ballet of Ukraine (ballet); Dec. 2-4
Lancaster Museum of Art
135 N. Lime St., Lancaster; 394.3497
“Willy Wonka Wonderland” (holiday event) through Dec. 9
Lancaster Public Library (Windolph Room)
125 N. Duke St., Lancaster; 394.2651
LGBT Book Club “Fried Green Tomatoes at the Whistle Stop Café” by Fannie Flagg (book club), Dec. 17
LSJ Studios
110 W. King St. #101, Lancaster; 381.5032
“FemARTS” collection of painting, sculpture, woodwork and more by women artists from around the globe (art), Dec. 2 5-9 p.m.
Mio Studio
154 N. Prince St., Lancaster; 394.6662
Holiday goods including candles by Christina Maser Co. and greeting cards from Paper Jane Studio. Dec. 2 open from 10 a.m.-9 p.m.
Modern Art
529 W. Chestnut St., Lancaster; 824.5563
Telltale Dress Holiday Pop-Up (fashion) Dec. 2-4
Moira Records at Lazarus Juice Bar
112 W. Orange St., Lancaster; 371.2599
Artrevolts exhibit with live DJ set by Sky Society (art and music) Dec. 2, 5-9 p.m.
Pubforge
24 E. King St. (2nd floor), Lancaster; 983.8859
Open house featuring live music by Danny Martin featuring Kirk Kreider of Silver City Rodeo and photography by Jenny Foster. Dec. 2, 6-9 p.m.
Red Raven Art Company
138 N. Prince St., Lancaster; 299.4400
Annual Holiday Show featuring work from more than 25 artists plus blues music by the Willie Marble Xperience. Dec. 2, 5-8 p.m.
Stitches Comedy Club
2250 Lincoln Hwy E., Lancaster; 826.3472
Earl David Reed (stand-up comedy) Dec. 2-3. ($15)
Mike Cannon (stand-up comedy) Dec. 9-10 ($15)
Tellus360
24 E. King St., Lancaster; 393-1660
Tellus Jokes: Stone and Stone (comedy duo) Dec. 1, 8 p.m. ($10)
Ware Center
42 N. Prince St., Lancaster; 871.7018
“Captured” (photography) by Claire Giblin, Dec. 2 5:30-8 p.m.
Lancaster Public Art 10-Year Plan Kick-off and Presentation (community) Dec. 2, 5:30-8 p.m.
“Salute to Pearl Harbor” (history); Dec. 10
Zoetropolis Art House
315 W. James St., Lancaster; 874.0526
First Friday Fright Night: “The Love Witch” (film); Dec. 2, 9-11 p.m.