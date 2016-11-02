Finding the heart of open mic comedy in Lancaster

When a particularly bad open mic comic is performing, you tend to slip away into another time and space. The familiar nervous shifting, the brick wall background – it’s not hard to imagine this Universal Comic has always been there trying out the same material three minutes at a clip for time immemorial. The struggle is certainly ancient, but the means of the dream change with the years.

Lancaster County is home to an ever-burgeoning comedy scene. I say “ever-burgeoning” because it operates in cycles, with people staying for a few years before leaving for the allegedly greener grasses of The Big City. The Big City could be Los Angeles or Atlanta or Philadelphia, the particulars don’t matter all that much. In the span of a week, I visited three open mics in the county: two at the Lizard Lounge in downtown Lancaster and another at the Railroad House in Marietta. Though some faces varied, there was a core of six or seven who traveled to each, whittling down the same jokes so that they can one day be told on a bigger stage.

One of these comedians is the genuinely funny LeMaire Lee. Reducing bits or jokes to words on a page is insulting to comedians and jokes in general, so it’s easier to say that Lee, 26, had the room rolling with a bit about white people loving their dogs too much to put them down. He exuded confidence in a way that only comes from experience, and as he told me later, experience only comes from grinding out open mics.

Lee started on the road to stand-up the same way a lot of people get into the arts – someone complimented him, and he clung to it for dear life.

“I don’t want to say her name, but this girl in my class in high school told me I was really funny and should try standup,” explains Lee. “I held onto that for the next five years. It meant so much to me.”

After graduating college in Philadelphia, Lee followed a web development job to Lititz, where he was tipped off to the “Guy Walks into a Bar” open mic held in the Lizard Lounge every Monday (“even on holidays, which is weird,” says Lee with a laugh). That was three and a half years ago, and he’s been performing regularly ever since.

The Lizard Lounge is a logical place for a comedy open mic, because the dingy, cave-like atmosphere generally lines up with the subject matter of the performers. Though topics ranged greatly, there was one thing that nearly every comedian couldn’t help but comment on: themselves. Whether it was calling themselves fat, stupid, too ugly to date, smelly, whatever, it was almost startling how quick the comics were to insult themselves. I wondered, what is the payoff here? You enjoy the privilege of insulting yourself for three minutes while strangers make noises ranging from quiet murmurs to choked chortles? I brought this up to Lee, who explained it thusly:

“If you can see the truth in yourself, you can see the truths in anything,” says Lee. “It’s the first step in having an objective point of view.”

After developing comics work out a modicum of a set, it’s all about making sure that the largest possible number of people get to see it, and that means traveling. As Lee puts it, it’s something that you have to do. There really isn’t an option. The longest he’s traveled out to a mic is the four hour drive to New York City, though he’s considering making the six hour drive to Boston sometime soon. In a “good” week, Lee does eight open mics. That is not a typo. One every day, and sometimes two on Wednesdays. I had to have him explain his schedule twice because of how crazy it sounded.

“Well, definitely the Lizard Lounge on Monday, or there’s one in New Jersey. Tuesday is Philly, Wednesday is Philly again or New Jersey. Thursday we get a car of people down to Reading, Friday can be Baltimore or Williamsport…”

It’s exhausting just to think about. Lee says within his first eight months of comedy, he put 100,000 miles on his grandmother’s car. As with all intrinsic pursuits, it eventually all comes down to two things – the money and the miles. You have to assume, hope, and sure, even pray that eventually you’ve put enough of yourself into something that the rewards start to show.

“It’s not about the money, but eventually, it’s all about the money,” says Lee. “When you work at something for so long, you have to start valuing your talents and abilities.”

Lee values his talents enough to take them back to Philadelphia before the year is through, which even he admits is a “half step” due to its proximity to Lancaster. At the very least, he’ll be back on Jan. 29 to host the second “Small Time Comedy Heist,” an event he helped create at the Lizard Lounge.

Though he’ll be gone, he assures me that Lancaster is in good hands with the likes of Sam Priest, Wes Williams and a handful of others who work to make sure that at the very least, there’s an audience full of other comics at the regular open mics. They’re there, every week, constantly refining and whittling, waiting for someone to amble in prepared to laugh.

You can bet, in some form or another, the Universal Comic will also be there, fumbling over a punchline or hitting their teeth on the mic. They’ll be there until the end of time.

Listen to LeMaire Lee’s podcast “Weak Jokes, Strong Men” via iTunes or Stitcher. Check out the Lizard Lounge’s “Guy Walks into a Bar” open mic series every Monday until the end of time.