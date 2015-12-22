Find your New Year's Eve bar party

Looking for a place to party with friends this New Year’s Eve? We’ve got the list for you. Many places are offering food and drink specials, including champagne toasts.

Have a bar party to add? Let us know on our Facebook page.

5ive Star Dive Bar – Wrightsville [478-5194]

Closed New Year’s Eve. New Year’s Day hours are 1 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Annie Bailey’s – Downtown Lancaster [393-4456]

Open regular hours and serving a special menu of either a three-course dinner for $45, or a four-course for $55 – dinner reservations suggested. Live music will be provided along with hats and noisemakers.

Beer Mongers – York [501-4251]

Open until 2 a.m.. Enjoy tacos from 6-10 p.m.

Boomerang Bar and Grill – New Cumberland [920-3627]

Open regular hours and serving the regular menu, in addition to the following:

Two $20 dinner vouchers

Two $20 tickets for the Harrisburg Comedy Zone three-act show

Two $15 tickets for the live band

One room at Harrisburg West Inn and Conference Center, or one room at the Marriott Fairfield Inn and Suites, $155-200

Dinner reservations suggested, and party reservations required.

Brenn’s Pub – York [848-6262]

Open regular hours and offering a champagne toast with hats and noisemakers to celebrate the new year. Open New Year’s Day at 4 p.m.

Brucekies – Columbia [684-3555]

Open regular hours with DJ Javier from 9 p.m. – 1:30 a.m., as well as a champagne toast.

Bube’s – Mount Joy [653-2056]

New Year’s Eve party from 9 p.m.-2 a.m. with DJ Gerbil, drink special, prizes, photo booth. Dinner with the Dutchess Murder Mystery at 7 p.m. includes 5-course meal, entertainment and champagne toast. Tickets are $75 per person. Call for tickets.

Conestoga Restaurant & Bar – Downtown Lancaster [208-3265]

Open regular hours and serving its regular menu with the exception of a champagne toast to ring in the new year. Reservations suggested.

Corky’s Pub – York [600-2695]

Open regular hours both New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

Corner Stable -York [741-4320]

Open until 2 a.m., and serving the regular menu from 4-7 p.m. Enjoy the live music and party from 4-7 p.m. as well, with a champagne at 7 p.m.

The Cove – York, [793-3771]

Open regular hours and offering a champagne toast to ring in the new year.

Hideaway – Lititz [626-6129]

Open regular hours and offering drink specials, including a champagne toast. Enjoy a live DJ with hats and noisemakers. Come back for free pork and sauerkraut at 2 p.m. New Year’s Day.

Horse Inn – Lancaster [392-5528]

Open regular hours and serving regular menu with a champagne toast to ring in the new year. No reservations will be accepted.

Hurricane Pizza Grill – Columbia [684-6000]

Open 9 p.m. – 2 a.m. New Year’s Eve. Offering food and drink specials, including a champagne toast at midnight with hats and noisemakers. Enjoy live music with Mike Bisking’s Studio Jam, featuring nine bands a 9 p.m. Reservations suggested.

La Piazza – Lititz [625-1222]

Open until 2 a.m. and serving the regular menu – reservations suggested. Enjoy a champagne toast with hats and noisemakers. Closed New Year’s Day.

Marion Court Room – Lancaster [393-1970]

Open regular hours New Year’s Eve. Serving regular menu items until midnight – reservations suggested. Enjoy a free champagne toast at midnight with hats and noisemakers in the court yard during the fireworks. Open 5 p.m. – 2 a.m. New Year’s Day – no lunch hours.

Mexitaly – York [600-8226]

Open until 3 p.m. New Year’s Eve and closed New Year’s Day.

Mosby’s – Mount Joy [653-5775]

Open 11 a.m. – 1 a.m., with the regular menu until 4 p.m. and the special menu from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. Enjoy food specials and a champagne toast with hats and noisemakers. Closed New Year’s Day.

Mudhook Brewing – York [747-3605]

Open regular hours – enjoy Belgian waffles and listen to Kurt Bennet from 4-7 p.m., MPZ Band from 8:30-11:30 p.m. Open at 3 p.m. New Year’s Day.

PR’s – York [843-1624]

Open regular hours and serving the regular menu. Enjoy drink specials including two 5 oz. fillets with mashed potatoes for $10.99. Drink specials include $1.75 Bud Light drafts until 12 a.m. with a champagne toast and hats and noisemakers. Open regular hours New Year’s Day.

Racehorse Tavern – Thomasville [792-9838]

Open until 9 p.m. New Year’s Eve. Open at 5 p.m. New Year’s Day.

Shamrock Cafe – Lancaster [299-2927]

Open until 2 a.m. with a free buffet at 10 p.m. Enjoy a champagne toast with hats and noisemakers to ring in the new year. Come back for free pork, sauerkraut and mashed potatoes at 1 p.m. New Year’s Day.

Scooter’s – Lititz [626-5666]

Restaurant open until 10 p.m. with the regular menu and food specials, and the bar is open later.

Stubby’s – Lancaster [394-1635]

Open regular hours and serving food and drink specials, as well as a champagne toast with hats and noisemakers. Open regular hours New Year’s Day.

Tellus360 – Downtown Lancaster [393-1660]

For $15, rock out to the following bands:

7 p.m.: Secondhand Suits

9 p.m.: Vinegar Creek Constituency

9:15 p.m.: DJ Salinger

10:30 p.m.: Ton Taun

11:45 p.m.: The Corty Byron Band

Wacker Brewing – Lancaster [617-2711]

Enjoy apps and drink specials starting at 9 p.m., with a champagne toast to ring in the new year. $15 cover charge. Come back for the Hair of the Dog event from 12 p.m. – 11 p.m. with $3 pints and pork sliders.

Watering Trough – Mount Joy [653-6181]

Open regular hours with the regular menu. Enjoy drink specials and a DJ beginning at 10 p.m., and a champagne toast with hats and noisemakers. Open regular hours New Year’s Day.

Westgate – York [767-6614]

Open regular hours and serving the regular menu. Enjoy a champagne toast with hats and noisemakers. Come back for a pork, potatoes and sauerkraut special.

White Swan – Lititz [626-4444]

Open regular hours. Enjoy food specials and jazz musician Pete Bainbridge from 6-9 p.m.

What are your New Year’s Eve plans? Let us know. Check out this list of what things are being dropped where to ring in 2016.

Zoetropolis – Downtown Lancaster [zoetropolis.com]

It’s a ’70s-style New Year’s Eve, with kids welcome from 7-9 p.m., and then an adults-only party with live music, dancing, karaoke, beer, food, games, raffles, a photo booth and champagne toast. Tickets are $25 per person or $40 for two. Advance tickets suggested.