Explore the Himalayan Curry & Grill

The distance between Lancaster and Itahari, the city in southeastern Nepal, is more than 7,500 miles. A flight would take many hours, but there is a faster way to experience authentic Nepal.

Co-owner Chef Mohan Pradhan, who was born in Itahari, is behind the menu of The Himalayan Curry & Grill – the Nepalese restaurant in downtown Lancaster. Pradhan’s goal is to introduce diners to authentic Nepalese cuisine. There is no fusion here, just traditional Nepalese cooking. Done brilliantly.

Nepalese cuisine is a mixture of Indian and Chinese cuisine, but also somehow unique from the two. And unlike some Indian dishes, it’s not too spicy, though you can definitely detect signature Nepalese flavors such as cumin, coriander, turmeric, garlic and ginger.

With a menu featuring more than 100 items, the best way to experience all that Mohan has to offer is the lunch buffet. It’s obvious by the fact that there is rarely an empty table between the hours of 11:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. from Monday through Saturday. With the friendly way that co-owner Sarmila Shrestha welcomes diners into the restaurant it’s easy to see why they boast a dedicated following of regulars including Lancaster Mayor Rick Gray. So, since there is already no chance of keeping all the spicy choila, aloo bodi tama and momo chicken to myself, it’s time to tell anyone who hasn’t yet made the trek to

the Himalayan Curry & Grill about the lunch buffet.

For $9.95 on weekdays and $10.95 on Saturdays, you can settle into the cozy atmosphere of the intimate 22-seat restaurant (it can seat 40 during dinner when the buffet isn’t available) and enjoy Pradhan’s exquisite Nepalese cuisine. The lunch buffet regularly features tandoori chicken, chicken tikka masala, chicken kofta, vegetable pankora, Basmati rice, warm naan and more.

There are vegetarian options at the buffet, but the tandoori chicken and the kofta chicken meatballs are two standouts. The clay oven-grilled tandoori chicken features drumsticks of juicy chicken lightly charred and marinated with mild spices. The succulent kofta chicken meatball is a bit spicier and served in a savory gravy. Put a few pieces of naan on the side to wipe up any excess sauce and you’ve got yourself a perfect lunch.

Pradhan learned how to cook from his mother and grandmothers as well as a host of well-respected Nepalese chefs, and determined that there is one ingredient that is essential to all Nepalese dishes: Love.

“The first thing I noticed was the passion,” says Pradhan. “The love that they put into the food. That’s the most important thing in any cuisine. Every chef uses the same ingredients but (their food) always tastes different and that is because of love.”