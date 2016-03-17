Explore: Downtown Hanover



After 29 businesses opened in downtown Hanover in the past year, we explored the area for ourselves, and found that – in addition to being full of locally focused promise – it’s also good for a walkable day of adventure.

Find new and used books alike in this two-story space with plenty of comfy chairs and tables to suit your bookish needs. Try the frozen caramel latte and a walk through the second floor of used books.

Something Wicked Brewing Co.

34 Broadway

Located in a 130-year-old building in the heart of downtown, Something Wicked Brewing Co. serves four flagship craft beers, an extensive rotating lineup of seasonal creations, local wines and ciders. The kitchen serves up snacks and the bar has paired with 3 Hogs BBQ, who will deliver your order right to your table.

Miscreation Brewing Co.

6 Center Square

Find a table on the upper level of Miscreation Brewing Co., located in the center of town and order a pint of ReCkleSs Imperial IPA (9 percent ABV) and relax. Check out the hand-tiled mosaic made from repurposed skateboard tiles by local artist Rich Moorhead and an array of craft beer, cider and a small but affordably upscale bar menu.

When Tabitha Harrison and her husband acquired the building at 17 Carlisle St., she contemplated opening a restaurant. “But I like food and people too much for that,” she says. Instead she opened Abithat’s Tasting Room – a shop specializing in imported Italian and Spanish olive oil and balsamic vinegar infused with myriad other flavors. A must-see for foodies and DIY chefs.

Whether you’re a diehard gamer in need of some quality screen time, or just feeling nostalgic for a round of Q*bert, get behind the controls of one of the more than 200 video games and pinball machines. Pay by the hour or get an all-day pass.

Hanover Area Arts Guild and Gallery

32 Carlisle St.



Find beautiful art to have and to hold, or just stop in before dinner and soak in the talent served up in the Hanover area. Recently, the guild added the works of local students. Observe the wonders of Hanover’s finest.

Whirled Records

34 Carlisle St.

Chat with owner Cory Wasielczyk about the awesomeness of vinyl in a store for good music at a price you can’t beat, or catch live music in the back during open mics.

3 Hogs BBQ

50 N. Forney Ave.

Refuel with some of the mouthwatering barbecue at 3 Hogs BBQ, located just outside of town. With overstuffed pulled pork sandwiches, authentic barbecue sauces and a rotating menu, 3 Hogs is well worth the walk.

Proprietor of the historic Carriage House Market, Heather Lunn is a huge proponent of keeping her shelves stocked with local produce, including meats, seasonal vegetables and handcrafted goods. “If you don’t support local, local goes away,” she says.

Catch the fellas behind Hit Point Brewing, who brew out of Hanover Hub. This place has it all; beer, food and kind people.