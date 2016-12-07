Experience 'Childlike Wonder' at the Rabbit and the Dragonfly

The Rabbit and the Dragonfly (51 N. Market St.) – a creative community space and café – in downtown Lancaster and The Row House Forum – hosts an event that’s every fantasy fan’s fantasy: an in-depth discussion of C.S. Lewis and J.R.R. Tolkien. Dr. Matthew Dickerson – a professor at Middlebury College in Vermont and author of several books including “From Homer to Harry Potter: a Handbook of Myth and Fantasy” and “Following Gandalf: Epic Battles and Moral Victory in the Lord of the Rings” – leads the discussion. Childlike Wonder: Enchantment in C.S. Lewis and J.R.R. Tolkien takes place from 7-9 p.m. on Dec. 9. Enjoy refreshments and sip on coffee from Square One Coffee. Tickets are $5.

