Experience 'Childlike Wonder' at the Rabbit and the Dragonfly

On:
0

The Rabbit and the Dragonfly (51 N. Market St.) – a creative community space and café – in downtown Lancaster and The Row House Forum – hosts an event that’s every fantasy fan’s fantasy: an in-depth discussion of C.S. Lewis and J.R.R. Tolkien. Dr. Matthew Dickerson – a professor at Middlebury College in Vermont and author of several books including “From Homer to Harry Potter: a Handbook of Myth and Fantasy” and “Following Gandalf: Epic Battles and Moral Victory in the Lord of the Rings” – leads the discussion. Childlike Wonder: Enchantment in C.S. Lewis and J.R.R. Tolkien takes place from 7-9 p.m. on Dec. 9. Enjoy refreshments and sip on coffee from Square One Coffee. Tickets are $5.

Read more about the Rabbit & the Dragonfly here.

  • Share on Tumblr
Posted in Articles, Arts+Culture – Lancaster
Mike Andrelczyk

Mike Andrelczyk is a features editor for Fly Magazine. He is a graduate of Penn State University and currently lives with his wife Stacey in Strasburg. Interests include tennis, playing bad guitar, poetry (poems have appeared in Modern Haiku, The Inquisitive Eater and other journals) and oneirology – the study of dreams – mostly in the form of afternoon naps. His name appears in the title screen of Major League 2.

Archive @ MikeAndrelczyk
Close Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *