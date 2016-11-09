Everybody Has a Story to Tell

In ancient times, the Tellus360 stage would’ve been a fire. The IPA would’ve been some murky homebrewed beverage loosely resembling beer. The food wouldn’t be artisanal garlic bread, but probably some kind of wild meat on a stick. The seats wouldn’t be comfortable chairs, but logs or rocks. But, the urge to share a story with your tribe and the feeling listeners get when they hear a good story – those things are the same as they’ve always been.

At Lancaster Story Slam, the monthly storytelling event which takes place at Tellus360, the instructions are pretty simple: tell a true story related to the night’s theme (they give you some wiggle room by allowing that the story can be as true as you remember it). Tell a story that hooks you in with a strong beginning, middle and an end. Make it about five minutes in length. You can’t use props. It’s just you, the microphone and your story. Simple as that.

If I was going to begin this story over again, I would start by asking if you thought a peanut butter and jelly sandwich could break your heart, cause you to laugh and make you see the world differently.

If you were in the audience during the June edition of the Lancaster Story Slam when the theme was “Foreign Soil,” you would know the answer is yes. Audrey Lopez, a 27-year old Peruvian-born woman, told a story about trying to assimilate herself into American culture as a 12-year old girl in the school cafeteria. I won’t tell you the ending. The video is on YouTube and if you stop reading this to watch it, I don’t blame you. You should. It’s a beautiful story and very well told.

If I could start this story over again, I would start by asking if you thought a blizzard could turn a stranger into a friend and a snowball could make a new friend disappear. Matthew Kabik, a writer and editor of the local literary journal Third Point Press, won the “Resolutions” edition of Story Slam in January with his story about a neighbor who went from creepy to cool during one snowy childhood afternoon.

“Story telling is, I think, a primal human instinct,” writes Kabik in an email. “The Story Slam community is fostering something that everyone knows how to do but people rarely do enough.”

If I had another chance to start this story, I would ask if you thought 30 cents worth of Juicy Fruit gum could make someone famous. And if you attended the May “Brush with Fame” edition of Lancaster Story Slam and heard Tony Crocamo’s winning story about his experience as a smart aleck fourth-grader, you’d know the answer is kind of, well, not really, but it could make you laugh.

“You connect with people,” Crocamo writes me in an email. “That’s what makes the experience so powerful, it eliminates barriers between people. It reminds us that we all have much in common – feelings, fears, dreams, concerns. Storytelling is an important part of being human. It’s a way to share our humanity with each other.”

These kind of experiences happen all the time at Lancaster Story Slam. The themes vary each month. Some of this year’s themes were “Social Media,” “Caught” and “Panic Switch.” Storytellers put their names into a cup and come up to the stage and tell true stories based on their interpretation of that month’s theme. A panel of three judges rate the stories on a set of categories such as performance and quality of the story, and a winner is declared.

This month, all of the winners from the year’s Slams gather together to tell stories around the theme “Rise Above” and to compete for Lancaster’s best storyteller. Lopez, Kabik and Crocamo are among the 11 featured storytellers competing for the title. Who wins is not really all that important, though. It’s really about the stories. During any given Story Slam event you’ll experience a handful of moments that will make you laugh, tear up or think differently about life. One thing is for certain: you will feel something if you go.

<<< Lancaster Story Slam regularly brings out local authors to share their stories, including Chris McDougall. Watch one of his stories HERE and read our interview with him HERE . >>>

Carla Wilson co-founded the Lancaster branch of Story Slam with Jim Breslin, author of the novel “Shoplandia.” Wilson, a fan of storytelling, had faithfully attended Breslin’s monthly Story Slams at Ryan’s Pub and the Side Bar in West Chester. Breslin, who was inspired to create the West Chester Story Slam after listening to NPR’s “This American Life” and the storytelling event The Moth, wanted to expand his storytelling event outside of West Chester but was too busy to do it alone. When Wilson moved to Lancaster, she approached Breslin about expanding Story Slam to Lancaster and after some discussion the two of them were able make it happen. Their first season began in 2015.

“We had no idea how hungry Lancaster was for this event,” says Wilson. Wilson thought if they had 60 people come out to the first event it would be a success. “We were two days out from the (first) event and we’d already sold 80 tickets online. There were 20 people on the guest list. We reached out to Tellus and said we might get 20 more people and could they set up 120 chairs. The night of the event, my husband says ‘Carla, people are lined up out of the door, down the sidewalk and around the block.’ We had 190 folks that first night.”

Earlier this year, Wilson got on stage for the first time to tell a story about walking across England. “There were butterflies in my stomach for sure,” says Wilson. “But I know that especially if you’re a first-time storyteller on our stage, folks are really open and welcoming. I know this about the (Story Slam) community, so I felt ok.”

Story Slam has created a little community inside Tellus360. The night I attended the theme was “Trick or Treat.” Breslin got up on stage to tell a story about his children and how he eventually told them that Santa isn’t real. Tony Crocamo was back with another poignant tale about childhood memories. Matthew Kabik noticed the lineup of storytellers was a little thin and told an impromptu story. “I’m a little drunk,” he admitted to the crowd as he launched into his story about a party he once threw. The crowd loved it.

It’s a fun vibe for sure, but the event also brings something vital to the community. Storytelling is a way people can connect to subjects in a way they often can’t by reading dry news stories. Audrey Lopez’ “peanut butter and jelly sandwich” story illuminates the struggle undocumented immigrants face while trying to assimilate to a new country in a way that a newsier story couldn’t have accomplished.

“I am not sure I would have done it if there wasn’t urgency during this heated election year where people like me have been painted as criminals,” writes Lopez in an email. “It was a nice reminder that Lancaster is a welcoming community to people from diverse backgrounds. … I think it’s inspiring that there is a place where strangers can just go up and tell their stories. No repercussions. No strings attached. No expectations. Some of the people who I’ve heard stories from I might not necessarily meet outside of Story Slam, so hearing from them in a way opened up my world to other people’s lives. In the end, people are just people and we often have to hear their stories to be reminded of that.”

If I was going to start over with yet another beginning, maybe I’d tell you about the “magic stories” that my mom used to tell me at bedtime as a young boy. I’d close my eyes, and as she wove colorful stories my head would fill with images. As I was entranced in the story, she’d surreptitiously slide a tiny toy under my pillow for me to find later. I’d tell you how she made me really think words can be magic. Or maybe I’ll just save that one and tell it someday at Story Slam.

The Lancaster Story Slam Grand Slam events takes place at 8 p.m. on Nov. 22 at Tellus360 (24 E. King St.) in downtown Lancaster. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased at lancasterstoryslam.com. Listen to stories on the Lancaster Story Slam podcast on the event’s website and watch videos of stories on Lancaster Story Slam’s YouTube channel.