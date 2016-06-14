Everclear to headline Vineyard at Hershey event

At a press conference this morning led by the effervescent Merlot Mike, the Vineyard at Hershey revealed the headliner for its Merlot & Flash Gourd’n Release Party and Music Festival. Start up your power chords, it’s Everclear.

Wait, no, that’s not right.

That’s more like it!

The event takes place all day August 27 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Bands also featured include The Wave and All Jacked Up. Tickets for the 4th annual release day celebration are currently $20 but will be $25 at the door. Everclear will also be embarking on another year of its annual Summerland tour, this year with Sugar Ray, Lit and Sponge. In anticipation, check out more ‘Clear below.