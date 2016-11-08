Brave Election Day with our voting line playlist

If you’re doing it correctly, at some point today, you’ll be voting. Who that will actually be is up to you. We don’t really “do” politics at Fly After 5, but I think we can all agree that Election Day can’t end soon enough. Due to a flurry of reasons, there’s a good chance that you’ll be waiting in a long line to do your civic duty. Thankfully, we’ve got you covered.

The average wait time for voting in 2012 was a little less than twenty minutes, but some early voting lines ranged from two to five hours. Hopefully, the two-hour running time of our playlist will be more than enough to guide you through. Featuring songs from Marvin Gaye, Stephen Malkmus, New Edition, Loudon Wainwright III and many more, at the very least, you’ll be soothed somewhat before you make your choice. Except for the appropriate Slayer song. Listen via Spotify below.