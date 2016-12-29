Eat some pork and sauerkraut on New Year's Day

Make sure 2017 is your year by eating the traditional German New Year’s Day good-luck feast of pork and sauerkraut from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Jan. 1 at the Zion Lutheran Church, 18 Quarry Rd., Leola.

Ensure beyond a doubt that next year will be the best year of your life by visiting as many pork and sauerkraut meals as you can. No pork tour would be complete without attending events taking place at the Lancaster Church of the Brethren, 1601 Sunset Ave. from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., the Lititz Church of the Brethren at 11 a.m. and probably every fire hall and church in the country.