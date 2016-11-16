Dutchland Arts Festival

On:
0

Think roller derby and the fine arts don’t mix? Well famous female artists have been giving themselves badass roller derby nicknames and tearing up the flat-track for years. What about Marina “I’ll Ram A Bitch” Abramovic or Frida “Free K.O.s” Kahlo? The Dutchland Derby Rollers host the Dutchland Arts Festival from 7-10 p.m. Nov. 19 at the Fulton Street Arts Cooperative (321 E. Fulton St.) in Lancaster. The event features work from local artists, refreshments and live music from the Dutchland Derby Roller’s own White Winged Shove.

 

  • Share on Tumblr
Posted in Arts+Culture – Lancaster
Mike Andrelczyk

Mike Andrelczyk is a features editor for Fly Magazine. He is a graduate of Penn State University and currently lives with his wife Stacey in Strasburg. Interests include tennis, playing bad guitar, poetry (poems have appeared in Modern Haiku, The Inquisitive Eater and other journals) and oneirology – the study of dreams – mostly in the form of afternoon naps. His name appears in the title screen of Major League 2.

Archive @ MikeAndrelczyk
Close Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *