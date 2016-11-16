Think roller derby and the fine arts don’t mix? Well famous female artists have been giving themselves badass roller derby nicknames and tearing up the flat-track for years. What about Marina “I’ll Ram A Bitch” Abramovic or Frida “Free K.O.s” Kahlo? The Dutchland Derby Rollers host the Dutchland Arts Festival from 7-10 p.m. Nov. 19 at the Fulton Street Arts Cooperative (321 E. Fulton St.) in Lancaster. The event features work from local artists, refreshments and live music from the Dutchland Derby Roller’s own White Winged Shove.