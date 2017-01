It may still be chilly in March, but that’s what wine is for. Adams County Winery is bringing back Tour de Tanks, a wine tasting tour along the Mason Dixon trail, involving 17 wineries in the area.

Tours will take place every Saturday and Sunday in March, starting Saturday, March 5. Tickets are $25 and available here.

What’s your favorite part of Tour de Tanks? It’ll be here soon! https://t.co/haIm5H3Bpq — Mason Dixon Wine Trl (@MasonDixonWine) February 13, 2016

Looking for more wine fun? Check out our winery and distillery directory.