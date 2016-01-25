Downtown York launches Fifth Friday

York City Dining has announced that it will launch Fifth Friday downtown, starting January 29.

The recurring event will feature $5 snacks and drinks at restaurants and bars, including The Left Bank Restaurant & Bar, White Rose Bar and Grill, Otto’s Kitchen and Cocktails, Mudhook Brewing Co. and Holy Hound Taproom. Specials start at 4 p.m.

Beyond this Friday, other Fifth Fridays have been scheduled through the rest of 2016 for, obviously, each month that has five Fridays.

April 29

July 29

September 30

December 30

