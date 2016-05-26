Down in Front! to tackle 'The Room'

In a relatively short period of time, “The Room” has joined the Mt. Rushmore of crazy B-movies.

If you are unfamiliar, there is simply no way for me to explain to you how bad this movie is. I could rattle off plot lines and quotes and it would not matter. Director/writer/producer/star Tommy Wiseau continues to bank off of the warped sense of joy the film brings to people by touring it around the country to this day. Now, the Harrisburg improv group Down in Front! will be tackling the mess. They’ve riffed on garbage like “Santa Claus Conquers the Martians” and “Showgirls,” but it will be interesting to see what they bring to “The Room” that hasn’t already been said. The showing (and ribbing) takes place at Midtown Cinema on Friday, June 3 at 9:30 p.m. Tickets are $5. As always, feel free to walk next door and bring your own Zeroday crowler to the film. You’ll need it.