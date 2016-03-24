Don't miss Mac Sabbath at Blarney's Irish Pub tonight

What happens when you cross the eternal riffs of Black Sabbath with the high-cholesterol combustion that is McDonald’s? You get the unholy, super-sized metal of Mac Sabbath. The parody runs as thick as a milkshake with songs like “Frying Pan” and “Sweet Beef,” and though you might think a band fashioning themselves after the mecca of fast food would be fans, all of their lyrics are strictly anti-drive-thru.

The band will be playing in Mechanicsburg at Blarney’s Twisted Irish Pub tonight at 9 p.m. and the cover is $5. Please don’t throw fries or chicken nuggets at the stage.

Check out “Frying Pan” below.