Don't miss Mac Sabbath at Blarney's Irish Pub tonight

On:
0

What happens when you cross the eternal riffs of Black Sabbath with the high-cholesterol combustion that is McDonald’s? You get the unholy, super-sized metal of Mac Sabbath. The parody runs as thick as a milkshake with songs like “Frying Pan” and “Sweet Beef,” and though you might think a band fashioning themselves after the mecca of fast food would be fans, all of their lyrics are strictly anti-drive-thru.

mac-sabbath

The band will be playing in Mechanicsburg at Blarney’s Twisted Irish Pub tonight at 9 p.m. and the cover is $5. Please don’t throw fries or chicken nuggets at the stage.

Check out “Frying Pan” below.

 

 

  • Share on Tumblr
Posted in Music, Music – Harrisburg
Kevin Stairiker

Kevin Stairiker is a features writer for Fly. He is a graduate of Temple University and enjoys writing in third person. When he isn't writing, he's probably playing guitar for a litany of bands, reading comics or providing well-needed muscle at The Double Deuce.

Archive @ loomingdoom
Close Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *