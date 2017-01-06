Diving into The SugarTank

Let’s get this out of the way at the get go: the original SugarTank Studio, located in the Keppel Building on North Queen Street, was so named because there was a literal sugar tank in the basement that doubled as an excellent spot for reverb. Tragically, the actual sugar tank never made it out of the original studio, which will soon be the site of some presumably very chic apartments and office spaces.

But that is in the past. Today, just down the street from the original location, some of the partners and studio engineers are gathered to help make some executive decisions on the new album by Tuck Ryan of Lancaster’s Limbo Jimbo.

When I arrive, partners Mike Newman, Matt Hostetter (also a member of Limbo Jimbo), Todd Smith, and engineer Erik Sahd are debating a particular drum sound off the record, currently titled “Warmest Blue.” The record isn’t due out until March but Ryan and the crew have already put roughly a year’s worth of effort into it.

“I have a great cast of musicians on this album,” Ryan explains. “Andy Mowatt, Charles Muench and Oliver Craven of The Stray Birds and a bunch more.”

Ryan is laid back, but it’s clear that the excitement of the studio crew has buoyed him as well.

“I think there’s something in this record for everybody,” says Ryan. “It’s got some blues, jazz, Americana, some funky stuff in there. I’m very excited for it.”

With nearly everything in place, Ryan’s album will be the second released under the studio’s label imprint, the appropriately-titled SugarTank Records. The first, the recently released “Honey Moon” by songwriter Jake Lewis, exemplifies nearly everything that SugarTank is trying to accomplish within the community: the album was recorded in the studio, Lewis released the album on the label and then capped it all off with a record-release show in the studio itself.

“We’re all very aspirational,” says Smith. “This is a ‘head in the clouds’ type of operation. Our vision is much bigger than just the studio, to the point where we’re building an infrastructure that will create revenue that allows us to invest in other things.”

And as Todd explained to me later, “aspirational” does not equate to “visions of grandeur.” These are hard workers dedicated to leaving the musical community of Lancaster in a much better place than when they started. It has been, in a word, serendipitous. Case-in point: After the three partners and Mike Musser, who founded the original Keppel incarnation of SugarTank back in the halcyon days of 2007, came together and signed the lease in May of this year, they worked nearly around the clock to get the studio up to their standards with minimal outside help. Hostetter estimates that the group and Sahd did roughly 90% of the total work, with the wall baffles and outboard gear rack done by musician Denison Witmer. The guys agree that they were blessed with a good shell in which to build.

“It’s not the race car, it’s the driver [that wins races],” says Sahd. “But a really good race car helps!”

When all was said and done, the makeshift crew had hauled out nearly three tons of debris from the space just in time for their formal opening on Sept. 15.

“We needed every single minute,” says Smith.

The studio itself is a musician’s dream. There are the standard studio touches: lots of carpets and art on the wall, as well as a main board with seemingly all the knobs you could ever twist or turn. From there, it’s all personal touches, from the dual presence of both a standard and jazz drum kit to the speaker system designed specifically so that, from anywhere in the studio, the music can be heard in an optimal way, which comes in handy for shows. And yes, analog recording capabilities are present as well as a modern ProTools setup. As you can imagine, one is a tad more popular than the other for musicians attempting to reduce costs.

“No one really wants to buy the tape,” Newman says with a smile. “It’s $150-$160 for a reel, which comes out to about 15 minutes of tape.”

Now that the studio is up and raring to go, the SugarTank crew is looking forward to its first full year in operation, which includes bi-monthly shows at the studio space as well as opening up the studio to VIP ticket holders of the upcoming Roots & Blues Festival for special intimate performances. When asked about other potential plans for the new year, the room falls somewhat silent, if only because there are many opportunities on the horizon that have yet to be finalized. One thing is clear at this juncture, though: through the studio, Smith and the gang hope to bring together the already talented creative community of Lancaster in a way that showcases them not only for the state, but for the world.

“This is a surround sound effort,” says Smith. “We want to create a consortium with the rest of the local studios. There’s obviously a lot of musical talent already here, but there’s a ton of talent behind the boards, as well. Lancaster is a place that people should be coming to make music, because the infrastructure is here. I don’t think it’s unrealistic.”

The statement receives many a solemn head nod in agreement.

“We want to help people like Tuck-“

“-to help pay my rent,” Ryan jokes, finishing Smith’s sentence.

As I gather my coat and scarf, the crew tends back to Ryan’s track at hand. The drums still need some work, production-wise, but with the whole group present, it seems like they can do anything – musically or otherwise.

The SugarTank will be holding a show with Sons of Pitches and Rivers on Jan. 6 and another with Ton-Taun and The Bigness on Jan. 21. Both concerts are $15 and BYO.

5 Albums recorded at The SugarTank

“WIRES” by The Joint Chiefs of Math

“8-String 4-Tet” by Andy Mowatt

“Honey Moon” by Jake Lewis

“Movers and Lovers” by Mindy Nolt

“Warmest Blue” by Tuck Ryan (Coming March 2017)