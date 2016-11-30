Diarrhea Planet returns to Lancaster in late December

During the making of our big December DIY story (out tomorrow on newsstands), Aaron Shiflet mentioned that when Fulton Street Arts Co-Op was firing on all cylinders with shows, the appearance of Diarrhea Planet was by far the biggest show. Opening that show was a then-new band called Spill making their hometown debut. Now Spill’s Brandon Gepfer, via Teenage Crimewave, is bringing the band back for a holiday hootenanny.

Diarrhea Planet will be in town at Tellus360 on Dec. 28 with Lancaster’s High Heels opening up. The Nashville six-piece are still touring behind the excellent “Turn to Gold” from earlier this year. Check out our 2015 interview with the band here and listen to them shred below.

