Though primarily known for his 10-year stint with Paul McCartney in Wings, Denny Laine has been a rock ‘n’ roll chameleon since the early ‘70s. Along with his own solo material, he’s played with other luminaries like Ginger Baker, Donovan and The Moody Blues. Laine will be celebrating the anniversary of the landmark “Band on the Run” album, so don’t miss the chance to see a former member of Wings for less than $100.

HMAC, Harrisburg

May 26, 8 p.m. ($29.50-$45)