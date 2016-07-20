Dark Star Orchestra brings Dead vibes to York

Are you a Grateful Dead fan? Need your dose of super-heady “Shakedown Street” jams? Dark Star Orchestra has you covered – literally. Dark Star Orchestra often replicates full live shows from the Dead’s storied psychedelic history, complete with mind-bending exploratory jams and weird melting hallucinations. But mostly the jams. Get tickets for the Dead dopplegangers’ show at the Strand-Capitol in York on Oct. 7.

