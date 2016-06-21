Crystal Ball Brewing Company turns 2

Time flies when you’re drinking great beer. And apparently when you’re brewing great beer. The guys at Crystal Ball Brewing Company are always having a good time and invite you to come out and celebrate their two-year anniversary at the brewery at 1612 W. King St. in York from 12-8 p.m. on June 25.

“Here’s to another year of schmoozin’ and boozin’ with awesome folks around the region,” says co-founder Jesse James De Salvo. “It’s all about the folks.”

Besides all that great CBBC beer (for just $3!), the celebration includes food and music by Funkbot and Kris Kostoff & Don Cairn. But it’s not all about just having a good time, it’s also about doing some good. A portion of the proceeds benefits Patrick Hall, a West Manchester Township father who recently suffered a severe asthma attack, which nearly claimed his life.

Come out drink some good beer with some good people for a good cause.

 

