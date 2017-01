Following last summer’s concert headlined by Lynyrd Skynyrd and Peter Frampton, Clipper Stadium just announced their first event of the upcoming season.

The Keystone Country Jam will feature headliner Montgomery Gentry accompanied by The Marshall Tucker Band, Mountain Road and a slew of others. Montgomery Gentry has been country rocking since 1999, and have almost a dozen TopĀ 10 country singles to prove it.

Tickets go on sale Wednesday, Jan. 25, and can be found here.