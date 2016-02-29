Coloring, cocktails and curse words come to The Cove

Adult coloring just got a lot more bleeping adult, thanks to Prime Art Supply and The Cove in York.

Prime Art Supply owner Rita King didn’t expect coloring books to take off the way they have in the past couple years.

“I bought a couple books, and they were gone instantly,” King said.

“I used to color with friends back in college, but back then we used, like, Aladdin,” King laughed. “I think people enjoy this as an exercise to let go.”

King is bringing Coloring, Cocktails and Curse words to The Cove once a month, beginning 6 p.m. March 14.

Supplies, food and drinks will be provided. Just bring your friends, ya filthy animals.

