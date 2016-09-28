Clown sightings in York

They keep getting closer. First, clowns were spotted lurking in the woods in the Carolinas. Then, there were reported sightings in Central PA counties.

Now, they’re in York.

Students at York College of Pennsylvania received a safety notice on Tuesday after Campus Safety received reports of clowns spotted in the area.

Here’s the notice:

The “Creepy Clown” phenomena has spread throughout the country since this past summer. In multiple states, people have been reporting seeing clowns standing on the side of roads at night, in parking lots, outside schools and near the woods. Law Enforcement have dubbed these reports as nothing more than pranks meant to scare people. While it is important to understand that these reports involve mostly copy-cat thrill seekers, it is possible someone will use this as an opportunity to commit a crime in the future. While responding to these reports has been draining on law enforcement resources, it is still important to report these sightings so officers can confirm that there is no threat. It is advised to avoid anyone dressed like a clown in odd areas. With Halloween approaching, it is expected that sightings will increase. Campus Safety will alert the campus community in the event any real threat is confirmed.

One report includes students seeing a car full of clowns on West Jackson Street. But when police searched the neighborhood, there weren’t any clowns to be found.

Another student reported seeing a clown standing on a corner in York City, but again, police weren’t able to find anything.

Have you seen any clowns in Lancaster County? If you do, please call 911 to report suspicious activity.