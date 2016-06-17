City Beautiful Prod. announce Fam Fest at Abbey Bar

The budding production company from Harrisburg City Beautiful Productions has been steadily churning out charitable concerts since 2015, and now it’s bringing its first festival July 16.
FAM FEST 2016
TEN BANDS | ONE NIGHT | ONLY $10
THE ABBEY BAR
7/16 | 7-2AM
FAM ONLY@FlyMagazine @PennLive @visitPA pic.twitter.com/p6YDtScHDO
— City Beautiful (@BeautifyHBG) June 17, 2016
Fam Fest will include 10 local bands at the Abbey Bar, where food donations will be accepted, as with all their events.
The lineup is as follows:
- Ill Fated Natives
- Shawan and the Wonton
- Rivers
- Close to Consideration
- Yam Yam
- The Bird Reserve
- Flower Garden
- Humandala
- Concrete Beach
- Ghost Town Cinema