City Beautiful Prod. announce Fam Fest at Abbey Bar

The budding production company from Harrisburg City Beautiful Productions has been steadily churning out charitable concerts since 2015, and now it’s bringing its first festival July 16.

FAM FEST 2016

TEN BANDS | ONE NIGHT | ONLY $10

THE ABBEY BAR

7/16 | 7-2AM FAM ONLY@FlyMagazine @PennLive @visitPA pic.twitter.com/p6YDtScHDO — City Beautiful (@BeautifyHBG) June 17, 2016

Fam Fest will include 10 local bands at the Abbey Bar, where food donations will be accepted, as with all their events.

The lineup is as follows: