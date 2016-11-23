Chris McDougall's 'Running With Sherman' series

In our Oct. 6 issue, we spoke with Lancaster County-based ultrarunner and author of “Born to Run” and “Natural Born Heroes,” Chris McDougall about fitness, writing and running with donkeys. Today, McDougall published the second installment of his “Running With Sherman” series in the New York Times. (Read the first installment here.) In part two, McDougall talks about the role that Lawrence the goat had in helping Sherman the donkey recover from extreme neglect.

When I spoke with McDougall he talked about how animal-human relationships is the basis for his next book:

I’m interested in animal-human partnerships. For most of human existence, we had dogs by our side, we rode horses. And in the past 100 years we just stopped. Now we’re realizing we need therapy dogs. We need household pets. We’re trying to reawaken this partnership, but we don’t really know how. Maybe we missed out on something. That’s what I’m looking at: What did we lose when we stopped hanging out with animals so much?

Keep up with McDougall’s “Running With Sherman” series in the New York Times and follow him on Twitter at @McDougallChris

Check out our 2014 story on the Falmouth Goat Races.

 

