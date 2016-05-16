Chris Isaak comes to Strand Capitol Wednesday

On:
0

Chris Isaak released “Wicked Games” almost thirty years ago, but his smooth tenor has only gotten better with age. Isaak’s first album in six years, “First Comes The Night,” came out last year and is a love letter to classic Nashville country music.

Strand Capitol, York
May 18, 7:30 p.m. ($50-$65)

  • Share on Tumblr
Posted in Articles, Arts+Culture, Music, Music – York, Out & About – York, York
Close Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *