Check out Doyle Bramhall II at Tellus360 tonight

On:
0

When you’ve got the likes of Roger Waters and Eric Clapton calling to join their bands, you’re in a good place. That’s just the scene Doyle Bramhall II found himself in following the release of his second album, “Jellycream,” in 1998. Since then, he’s played with both men, as well as other luminaries such as Willie Nelson and Elton John, in between releasing his own solo material.

Bramhall will be playing cuts from his most recent album, 2016’s “Rich Man,” tonight, Jan. 31, at Tellus360. Singer Emily Gimble will be opening up the show. Doors are at 7 p.m. and the show begins at 8 p.m. Tickets are $25.

Check out some Doyle below and find out more about the show here.

 

  • Share on Tumblr
Posted in Lancaster, Music – Lancaster, Out & About – Lancaster
Kevin Stairiker

Kevin Stairiker is a features writer for Fly. He is a graduate of Temple University and enjoys writing in third person. When he isn't writing, he's probably playing guitar for a litany of bands, reading comics or providing well-needed muscle at The Double Deuce.

Archive @ loomingdoom
Close Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *