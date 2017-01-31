Check out Doyle Bramhall II at Tellus360 tonight

When you’ve got the likes of Roger Waters and Eric Clapton calling to join their bands, you’re in a good place. That’s just the scene Doyle Bramhall II found himself in following the release of his second album, “Jellycream,” in 1998. Since then, he’s played with both men, as well as other luminaries such as Willie Nelson and Elton John, in between releasing his own solo material.

Bramhall will be playing cuts from his most recent album, 2016’s “Rich Man,” tonight, Jan. 31, at Tellus360. Singer Emily Gimble will be opening up the show. Doors are at 7 p.m. and the show begins at 8 p.m. Tickets are $25.

Check out some Doyle below and find out more about the show here.