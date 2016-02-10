Central (PA) perk: Your guide to coffee in the region

As the weather gets warmer (or you get tired of being cooped up in your quarters), sip your way through the fine coffee establishments Central PA has to offer.

100 S Beaver St, York

If you see the lime-green and chocolate-brown doors at the corner of Beaver and King, you’d do well to stop in. The vibe inside is just as hip as the façade: Warm, inviting, and eco-friendly.

Recommended drink: It might be chilly, but you still can’t go wrong with their chocolate peanut butter frappe.

Instagram: greenbeanroast

Good morning! (Art by @ellolovey) Have a NICE day! ☕️? #coffee #art #mugs A photo posted by The Green Bean Roasting Co. (@greenbeanroast) on Apr 23, 2015 at 3:59am PDT

15 N Prince St., Lancaster This Lancaster staple has a semi-rustic vibe with its brick back wall and wide-open storefront. It’s easy to kick back and enjoy a quiet moment with your coffee while watching the city bustle just outside. With daily hours from 6:30 a.m. to 11 p.m., it’s also open for both your first cup of the day and your final pot of the evening. Recommended drink: You can’t go wrong with any of the in-house brews, but the Turbo Chai Latte is a veritable standby. Instagram: princestcafe

No question what the first beverage of the first First Friday of 2016 was for us. #HappyNewYear #allthecaffeine #firstfriday2016 A photo posted by @princestcafe on Jan 1, 2016 at 2:59pm PST

133 State St., Harrisburg

This Harrisburg establishment has a nice, airy atmosphere, full of light and pops of color. They also have a small but sweet vinyl collection “on tap,” so you can treat your ears along with your taste buds.

Recommended drink: The Cold Jar’s the café standout – it’s an espresso that’s shaken with ice and brown sugar and topped off with milk.

Instagram: littleampscoffee

Great start to production this week with our new Colombia Huila from a family run farm, Finca La Milagrosa, with a nice caramel body and notes of bright grape and rich plum. Grab it in the shops this week! A photo posted by Little Amps Coffee Roasters (@littleampscoffee) on Feb 8, 2016 at 1:53pm PST

118 N. Prince St The noble Airstream in the Prince St. pop up park played host to some seriously killer coffee. Keep an eye out for their upcoming retail space. Recommended drink: The offerings in Passenger change depending on what they’re buying – ask your friendly barista for some guidance on this coffee journey; they won’t steer you wrong. Instagram: passengercoffee

With the opening of our retail location drawing closer, we have decided that this coming Friday will be our final day with the Airstream. We have so enjoyed our time in the pop-up park, serving you coffee and getting to know the downtown regulars. To celebrate our last day we are going to give you a free beverage of your choice with the purchase of any retail bag! Hours will be as usual (7-2), come and see us before we relocate to King Street! A photo posted by Passenger Coffee (@passengercoffee) on Feb 9, 2016 at 9:38am PST

Elementary Coffee Co

1233 N. 3rd St, Harrisburg

Proprietor Andrea Grove-Musselman’s creed can be described in three words: simplicity, simplicity, simplicity. This joint is nestled into the heart of Midtown at the Broad Street Market,

Recommended drink: Elementary’s Elixir, specifically designed to shake you out of the winter ho-hum, is jam-packed with espresso, brown sugar, black pepper and a host of other ingredients.

Instagram: elementarycoffeeco

Our new latté designed to ward away the cold and cure whatever ails ya #espressomedicine #winter2016 #coffeecuresall @broadstreetmarket #applevalleycreamery #pennlive #flymagazine #shutterburg A photo posted by Elementary Coffee Co. (@elementarycoffeeco) on Jan 28, 2016 at 4:18am PST

145 N. Duke St., Lancaster This micro-roaster takes both coffee and consumers very seriously and takes pride in pouring effort back into the community they do business in. It doesn’t hurt that their Lancaster location has a genuine, arty-cool vibe that must be the envy of many a Starbucks. Recommended drink: Try some of the Ethiopia Adado. By “try” I mean “just take a whole bag home.” Trust me on this one. Instagram: squareonecoffee

18 W. Orange St., Lancaster

With wide windows and a warm atmosphere, Café One Eight is a great place to settle in for a couple of cups. Then again, if you’re on the go, you can also call ahead: they’ll have your order ready to pick up.

Recommended drink: The espresso macchiato is a solid choice for coffee lovers and the uninitiated alike.

Instagram: cafe1eight

It’s coming so soon I can almost smell it! We’re here till 10pm today and 7am-4pm tomorrow❤ #cafemakeover is about to get real? A photo posted by Cafe One Eight (@cafe1eight) on Feb 5, 2016 at 1:04pm PST

284 W Market St., York Some coffee hotspots are industrial and almost intimidating. New Grounds is not one of those cafes. This is the kind of place that’s cozy and comfortable enough to read a couple of chapters (or your favorite entertainment magazine) in. Recommended drink: The Earl Grey latte is particularly lovely for this time of year. Instagram: newgroundsroastingco

#tastyTuesday A photo posted by New Grounds Roasting Company (@newgroundsroastingco) on Feb 2, 2016 at 9:33am PST

215 N Second St., Harrisburg

This place has a slightly more formal feel, which makes it versatile. The food’s also a little fancier than your standard coffee shop fair. If you’re looking for a business casual lunch or to impress a special someone, this is a good option.

Recommended drink: The Chai Stinger’s a must-have.

Instagram: cafefrescocentercity

featured tonight: grilled filet mignon over cracked black prowl and brown butter smashed potato with roasted mushroom and red pepper, thyme demi and crumbled gorgonzola #hbg #foodie #onthetable A photo posted by Cafe Fresco (@cafefrescocentercity) on Jan 25, 2016 at 2:08pm PST

1320 N Third St., Harrisburg A cute standard café environment. Check it out on Third in the Burg for art openings (though, keep in mind their kitchen closes at 6 p.m.) Recommended drink: Keep it simple. A cup of French press One Good Woman coffee will definitely hit the spot. Instagram: yellowbirdcafe.hbg

Chocolate chip and pecan banana muffins. #ybchbg #harrisburg #harrisburgpa #muffins A photo posted by Yellow Bird Cafe (@yellowbirdcafe.hbg) on Jun 15, 2014 at 7:00am PDT

34 W. Philadelphia St., York

Located in the Central Market House, this one’s a great stop if you want some strong brew on the go.

Recommended drink: If you’re sick of the lattes and the frappuccinos and whatever else the hip kids are drinking these days, why not keep it simple and get an espresso?

2133 Market St., Camp Hill

This place is funky, fresh, and friendly. There’s live music on weekend evenings and fresh pastry baked in-house. It’s also open until 9 p.m. on weekdays and 11 p.m. on weekends, meaning you can get your coffee fix whenever you like.

Recommended drink: Their monthly specials are where the fancy stuff is, and they’re always worth a look. If you want an old standby, the café au lait is worth the drive.

Instagram: cornerstonecoffeehouse

301 N Queen St., Lancaster This place calls themselves “farm to fork” and they take that very seriously. Their coffee’s roasted locally by the Gerhart Coffee Co. It’s also very roomy with lots of different seating options, so bring the whole pack. Recommended drink: Get the Milk & Honey – it’s espresso, local honey, vanilla, cinnamon and some steamed milk. Instagram: commonwealthonqueen

Treat your sweetheart to something divine – like our Chocolate Covered Strawberry Hot Cocoa! This week’s featured drink is our housemade hot cocoa made with Wilbur cocoa, flavored with organic strawberry syrup ? A photo posted by Commonwealth On Queen (@commonwealthonqueen) on Feb 8, 2016 at 6:00pm PST

398 Harrisburg Ave., Lancaster (and in Central Market at 23 N Market St.)

This is practically a Lancaster institution at this point. Both the hipster-cool Harrisburg Ave. shop space and the stall in Central Market offer some of the best coffee on this side of the Susquehanna.

Recommended drink: Get a double Dirty Girl. Fun to order and also enough caffeine to kill a horse.

Instagram: meancup