Celebrate the life of the Dead's Jerry Garcia

This week marks what many Deadheads refer to as “Jerry week” or “the days between,” a nod to the Grateful Dead song of the same name as well as the dates of Jerry Garcia’s birth and death (Aug. 1, 1942, and Aug. 9, 1995). To celebrate, enjoy Garcia’s guitar work from the Grateful Dead’s April 10, 1971 show at Franklin & Marshall College in Lancaster and check out some of these upcoming Grateful Dead-related events in the area.

Aug. 2: Phillies Grateful Dead night

The Philadelphia Phillies celebrate the Grateful Dead when they host the Dead’s hometown team, the San Francisco Giants, at Citizens Bank Park tonight at 7:05. Grateful Dead tribute band Box of Rain performs on the platform at Section 148 from 5:30-6:15 followed by an on-field pregame performance. A portion of ticket sales benefit the Grateful Dead’s charity organization the Rex Foundation.

Aug. 5: Celebrating Jerry Garcia with Box of Rain at TLA

Dead tribute band honors Jerry with a show at the Theatre of Living Arts in Philadelphia at 8 p.m. on Aug. 5. Tickets are $15.

Aug. 6: Crippled But Free at Tellus360

The six-piece Harrisburg-based Grateful Dead tribute band runs through a set of the band’s tripped-out classics at Tellus360 (24 E. King St., Lancaster) at 10 p.m. on Aug. 6. Tickets are $5.

Aug. 6: Splintered Sunlight at Ardmore Music Hall

Splintered Sunlight shines their light on Jerry’s legacy at the Ardmore Music Hall (23 E. Lancaster Ave., Ardmore). Opening the show is Old Soul Revival, featuring a mashup of Grateful Dead and Allman Brother songs. Tickets are $8 in advance and $12 at the door.

Aug. 14: Dead Sunday at 551 West.

551 West (551 W. King St., Lancaster) hosts Dead Sundays with High Tied Sideshow every second Sunday of the month.

Get tickets for upcoming local Dead-related shows

Looking for more live Dead? Dark Star Orchestra has you covered (pun intended) when the band comes to the Strand-Capitol on Oct. 7. Get tickets now.

The Abbey Bar (50 N. Cameron St., Harrisburg) hosts The Grateful Ball featuring the Travelin’ McCourys and the Jeff Austin Band on Oct. 25. Tickets are $20 in advance.