Celebrate the Lancaster Public Library's 257th birthday

If you know anything at all about partying, you know the library is the place to be. There’s the hushed, studious atmosphere, stacks of classic literature, water fountains – it’s all there at the library. Actually, despite the sarcasm, the Lancaster Public Library Birthday Bash, which runs 7-11 p.m. Dec. 2 and marks the library’s 257th (!) birthday, looks pretty amazing.

Check out (sorry) a gourmet sweets bar, cocktails, beer, wine, a DJ, a superhero selfie station, raffles, auction and more. Tickets are $35 and all proceeds benefit the Lancaster Public Library. Have fun and do your part to keep this important community establishment going and soak in the irony as the librarians kindly request the crowd to make some damn noise.