Celebrate St. Patrick's Day in York

As is tradition here at Fly, we’ve called every bar and restaurant in the county to get the low-down on what they’ve got going on – from bagpipers and beer specials to dancers and dining.

Here’s our guide to celebrating St. Patrick’s Day in York.

5ive Star Bar & Grill

338 S Front St, Wrightsville, PA 17368

Thursday, March 17

St. Patty’s Day featuring Bill Anderson and His Invisible Band

Food & Drink Specials

Altland House

142 N George St, York, PA 17401

Thursday March 17

Restaurant will be open until 9p.m. and outside brewery area until 10 p.m.

Friday & Saturday

Live music 8-11p.m.

Barracuda’s

2256 Industrial Hwy, York, PA 17402

Thursday, March 17

Beer Specials including Miller Lite Drafts for $2

Select Pitchers for $5

Traditional Irish Food Menu

Beer Mongers

3000 S Queen St, Dallastown, PA 17313

Thursday, March 17

Bar Opens at 11a.m.

Special Irish Tacos and Reuben Spring Rolls

Bogey Macaws

601 Chestnut Hill Rd, York, PA 17402

Thursday, March 17

CALL BACK AFTER 4 PM

Bourbon Bar & Grill

1080 Carlisle St, Hanover, PA 17331

Thursday, March 17

$3 Bud Light Alum Bottles, $2 Rebel Rider IPA’s, $10 Maui Fish bowls

Brenn’s

1900 Pennsylvania Ave, York, PA 17404

Thursday March 17 & Saturday March 19

$2.50 Bud Light Bottles, $3 Guinness Bottles, $5.50 Irish Car Bombs

Saturday March 19

St. Patty’s Day Party with Black Widow

$2.50 Bud Light Bottles, $3 Guinness Bottles, $5.50 Irish Car Bombs

Coomb’s Tavern

475 Pennsylvania Ave, York, PA 17404

Thursday, March 17

Irish Stew and Shepard’s Pie

Drink Specials: Shamrock Shooter (Midori, Irish whiskey & Baileys) Kiss Me I’m Irish (Sparkling wine, Midori melon, vodka lemonade) Nutty Irishman coffee, baileys, Kahala and Frangelico)

Glad Crab

3086 S Queen St, Dallastown, PA 17313

Thursday, March 17

Killians and Guinness Party, Guinness drafts on specials and Irish Karaoke from 9p.m. – 12a.m. Guinness will be there giving away Guinness prizes.

Glen Rock Mill Inn

50 Water St, Glen Rock, PA 17327

Thursday, March 17

Irish beer specials; live music from 7-10 p.m.

Hodle Tavern

106 Front St, New Freedom, PA 17349

Thursday, March 17

Green Beer – all day

Kelly’s Inn

1906 N Sherman St, York, PA 17406

Thursday, March 17 through Sunday, March 20

Irish Food Specials

Overbrook Cafe

40 Overbrook Ave, York, PA 17404

Thursday, March 17, 6-9p.m.

Happy Hour

PR’s

2350 N George St, York, PA 17406

Friday, March 18

St. Patty’s Day Party, Specials & Prizes



Pub on the Trail

3594 Susquehanna Trail, York, PA 17406

Thursday, March 17

Open Mic, Green Beer

Saturday, March 19

Irish Food Specials

Red Lion Tavern

27 N Main St, Red Lion, PA 17356

Thursday, March 17

Specials including, Cored Beef Stew, $2.25 Coors Light Bottles, Green Beer, and Rockin’ Rich

Saturday, March 19

St. Patrick’s Party 2.25 Bud Bottles, Green Beer until 12 AM Prizes and Karaoke with Rockin’ Rich

Red Rose

5370 Lincoln Hwy, York Township, PA 17406

Thursday, March 17

St. Patrick’s Day Party with $2.75 15 oz aluminum bottles of Bud & Bud Light

The Mill – Scozzaro’s

4797 York Rd, New Oxford, PA 17350

Thursday, March 17

Irish Drink Specials, Trivia from 8-10p.m., DJ from 10p.m.-2a.m.

Tourist Inn

671 W Market St, Hallam, PA 17406

Thursday, March 17

$1.50 Coors Light Cups – all day, Happy Hour from 5-7p.m. with $2 You-call-its, Taco Specials, Giveaways all day

Westgate

1550 Kenneth Rd, York, PA 17408

Thursday, March 17

St. Patrick’s Day Party, DJ T1, Irish Food, Beer & More