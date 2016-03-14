Celebrate St. Patrick's Day in York

As is tradition here at Fly, we’ve called every bar and restaurant in the county to get the low-down on what they’ve got going on – from bagpipers and beer specials to dancers and dining.
Here’s our guide to celebrating St. Patrick’s Day in York.
5ive Star Bar & Grill
338 S Front St, Wrightsville, PA 17368
Thursday, March 17
St. Patty’s Day featuring Bill Anderson and His Invisible Band
Food & Drink Specials
Altland House
142 N George St, York, PA 17401
Thursday March 17
Restaurant will be open until 9p.m. and outside brewery area until 10 p.m.
Friday & Saturday
Live music 8-11p.m.
Barracuda’s
2256 Industrial Hwy, York, PA 17402
Thursday, March 17
Beer Specials including Miller Lite Drafts for $2
Select Pitchers for $5
Traditional Irish Food Menu
Beer Mongers
3000 S Queen St, Dallastown, PA 17313
Thursday, March 17
Bar Opens at 11a.m.
Special Irish Tacos and Reuben Spring Rolls
Bogey Macaws
601 Chestnut Hill Rd, York, PA 17402
Thursday, March 17
CALL BACK AFTER 4 PM
Bourbon Bar & Grill
1080 Carlisle St, Hanover, PA 17331
Thursday, March 17
$3 Bud Light Alum Bottles, $2 Rebel Rider IPA’s, $10 Maui Fish bowls
Brenn’s
1900 Pennsylvania Ave, York, PA 17404
Thursday March 17 & Saturday March 19
$2.50 Bud Light Bottles, $3 Guinness Bottles, $5.50 Irish Car Bombs
Saturday March 19
St. Patty’s Day Party with Black Widow
$2.50 Bud Light Bottles, $3 Guinness Bottles, $5.50 Irish Car Bombs
Coomb’s Tavern
475 Pennsylvania Ave, York, PA 17404
Thursday, March 17
Irish Stew and Shepard’s Pie
Drink Specials: Shamrock Shooter (Midori, Irish whiskey & Baileys) Kiss Me I’m Irish (Sparkling wine, Midori melon, vodka lemonade) Nutty Irishman coffee, baileys, Kahala and Frangelico)
Glad Crab
3086 S Queen St, Dallastown, PA 17313
Thursday, March 17
Killians and Guinness Party, Guinness drafts on specials and Irish Karaoke from 9p.m. – 12a.m. Guinness will be there giving away Guinness prizes.
Glen Rock Mill Inn
50 Water St, Glen Rock, PA 17327
Thursday, March 17
Irish beer specials; live music from 7-10 p.m.
Hodle Tavern
106 Front St, New Freedom, PA 17349
Thursday, March 17
Green Beer – all day
Kelly’s Inn
1906 N Sherman St, York, PA 17406
Thursday, March 17 through Sunday, March 20
Irish Food Specials
Overbrook Cafe
40 Overbrook Ave, York, PA 17404
Thursday, March 17, 6-9p.m.
Happy Hour
PR’s
2350 N George St, York, PA 17406
Friday, March 18
St. Patty’s Day Party, Specials & Prizes
Pub on the Trail
3594 Susquehanna Trail, York, PA 17406
Thursday, March 17
Open Mic, Green Beer
Saturday, March 19
Irish Food Specials
Red Lion Tavern
27 N Main St, Red Lion, PA 17356
Thursday, March 17
Specials including, Cored Beef Stew, $2.25 Coors Light Bottles, Green Beer, and Rockin’ Rich
Saturday, March 19
St. Patrick’s Party 2.25 Bud Bottles, Green Beer until 12 AM Prizes and Karaoke with Rockin’ Rich
Red Rose
5370 Lincoln Hwy, York Township, PA 17406
Thursday, March 17
St. Patrick’s Day Party with $2.75 15 oz aluminum bottles of Bud & Bud Light
The Mill – Scozzaro’s
4797 York Rd, New Oxford, PA 17350
Thursday, March 17
Irish Drink Specials, Trivia from 8-10p.m., DJ from 10p.m.-2a.m.
Tourist Inn
671 W Market St, Hallam, PA 17406
Thursday, March 17
$1.50 Coors Light Cups – all day, Happy Hour from 5-7p.m. with $2 You-call-its, Taco Specials, Giveaways all day
Westgate
1550 Kenneth Rd, York, PA 17408
Thursday, March 17
St. Patrick’s Day Party, DJ T1, Irish Food, Beer & More