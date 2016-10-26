Celebrate Music For Everyone at Tellus360 on Thursday

Celebrate a decade of Music For Everyone’s impact on the music community during the MFE Tellus Takeover at 6 p.m. on Oct. 27 featuring eight great bands on four different stages including Lavacave, SwampCandy, Kuf Knotz, Tom Pontz Trio, DJ Uranko, Big Boy Brass and more. Tickets are $20 for general admission or $100 for the VIP experience. Visit tellus360.com for more information. Check below for the lineup, time slots and some of the music you’ll be hearing.

Music for Everyone Tellus Takeover schedule: