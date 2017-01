Raspy folk queen Brandi Carlile makes her way to Hershey in July, and you can get your tickets to the show on April 2.

A Grammy nominee, Carlile’s known for such hits as “Wherever Is You Heart” and “The Things I Regret.”

Her concert will be at 8 p.m. July 20 in Hershey Theatre.

