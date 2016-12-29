California Cousins, Guilt Trip and more are at Beat Mountain tonight

With three days left in the calendar year, the Beat Mountain boys couldn’t help but sneak one last show in. Prince Daddy and the Hyena played Beat Mountain’s first ever show, and now they’re returning to support fellow upstate New Yorkers California Cousins. Just watch your head to make sure you don’t mosh through the ceiling of the basement.

Elsewhere on the bill are Lancaster bands Ghosts and Guilt Trip, who just today got a shipment of cassettes for their recently released album, “Everything You Ever Wanted to Say But Never Did,” which will be available at the show. As always, the show begins at 6 p.m. and admission is $5. Find out more here.