Bricco celebrates 10 years with two months of specials

On: By: Fly Staff
0

As of Monday, Feb. 15, Bricco in Harrisburg is celebrating 10 years of business with two months of daily specials.

For nine weeks, Bricco will have a Monday-through-Friday special, including signature pizzas for $10 each until 10 p.m., Italian cocktails for $10, a selection of 10 appetizers for $10 each, or 10-ounce wine flights for $10.

Find more specials on Bricco’s website.

In addition, the restaurant will launch it’s new menu February 29, at the start of its 11th year.

#BriccoAnniversary celebrations start today! This week:~$10 10 oz wine flights Mon – Fri~Tasting Menu with Super…

Posted by Bricco on Monday, February 15, 2016

  • Share on Tumblr
Posted in Articles, Dining Scene, Drink, Drink – Harrisburg, Eat, Eat – Harrisburg, Harrisburg, Harrisburg Headlines, Out & About – Harrisburg
Close Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *