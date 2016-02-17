Bricco celebrates 10 years with two months of specials

As of Monday, Feb. 15, Bricco in Harrisburg is celebrating 10 years of business with two months of daily specials.

For nine weeks, Bricco will have a Monday-through-Friday special, including signature pizzas for $10 each until 10 p.m., Italian cocktails for $10, a selection of 10 appetizers for $10 each, or 10-ounce wine flights for $10.

Find more specials on Bricco’s website.

In addition, the restaurant will launch it’s new menu February 29, at the start of its 11th year.