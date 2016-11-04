Breaking the ice with Eskimo Wave

Where the hell am I? I find a place to park on a long drive along a creek in Camp Hill. It doesn’t look like a band would play here. It’s quiet, and looks like a place where older people would own a second home. Older people with grandchildren. After posting a leery photo on Instagram so people know where I am, I turn and make eye contact with a guy perched on a balcony off one of the row homes. He’s swinging his legs and waving at me, because I clearly look confused.

“You with Fly?” he asks.

I nod with a nervous smile.

“Just go up these stairs to the back,” he replies.

Awesome, I think. Around to the back, where the band Eskimo Wave will sacrifice you.

There are men milling around, covered in dirt and ripped jeans over heavy boots. It isn’t until I get around back and climb up some two-by-four steps that I realize the house that Eskimo Wave just bought is still being renovated for them.

Upon entering the loft of the house, I see clean white walls that contrast with the rest of the property, as well as new laminate wood floors and bright smiles.

The band is setting up – Ally Phenicie’s rigging up her keyboard, Daniel Braun’s messing around with the amps and wires with Chad Adams while Alex Hilliard eyes me curiously. Grant Goldsworthy arrives later, just before the interview begins.

It’s their first time rehearsing in the new space, and after the construction workers finish figuring out the electricity, the band can finally get into place. It looks frustrating, but they’re all smiles and jokes.

Eskimo Wave just formed in January, which explains why it’s somewhat difficult to hear their music on the internet. I’d creeped on their SoundCloud page, listened to two tracks, and developed a respect for how tight they sounded for being less than a year old.

They’re pretty ambitious for a local rock band.

However, it should be noted that, once the first question is thrown out, and I’m not the one to ask it, it’s pretty obvious that this band doesn’t just work hard – they also find time to fool around and mess with reporters.

“Do you want us to give you real answers that are not as interesting, or do you want to write an article that’s going to win awards and inspire the imagination of at least 100 people?” Braun (lead guitar, backup vocals) asks.

With a laugh, I respond, “You know what, let’s go with both, and we’ll see what works.”

How did such a synchronized, kooky group find each other?

“So, the real, boring story is that I was actually in a band in high school with Chad (drums),” Goldsworthy (lead vocals, keys) says. “And then I ended up, like, a decade later, finding Alex (bass) on Craigslist. Danny and I knew each other from different circles in this area, the same with Ally (keys, backup vocals) and I. Then Danny and I became friends who would casually write songs together, and it just kind of coalesced from there.”

“Alternatively, we were all once in another band called the Blue Man Group,” Braun says. “We just got tired of nobody knowing who we were. So we just took the blue paint off our faces, stopped making the weird sounds and did this.

“Alternatively to that, we all met Ally through a website called Plenty of Fish, and we were all dating her at the same time.”

“I came to practice and they were just all there at the same time, and they just looked at each other like, ‘Wait, you’re dating Ally?’” Phenicie adds.

When they’re not playing or making up fun and interesting backstories, they all have day jobs; Hilliard, 21, works at a liquor store; Adams, 30, is an engineer in York; Goldsworthy, 30, works at Xerox and does adjunct work at HACC; Braun, who doesn’t remember his age, is an independent record producer; and Phenicie, 26, is a photographer.

Of course, I make the mistake of asking about the band’s name.

“I can take this one,” Braun says with a grin. “We are all very passionate about environmental activism. And what’s been happening with global warming in the past decade, two decades, is a lot of animals in the arctic have been displaced and have lost their glaciers. We kind of just thought about opening up the borders and allowing Eskimos to come in.”

Phenicie chimes in. “Also, waves are blue, and we were previously Blue Man Group.”

While it’s clear to this point that each member is creatively ingenious, it’s mainly Braun and Goldsworthy who write the ethereal, flowing lyrics, which are mostly spitballed and formed in relatively small amounts of time.

“I would say that we’re inspired by life in general, but that’s kind of dumb,” Braun says. “But the thing is, when me and Grant get together, our process is we just sit down and talk. And he tells me what’s going on in his mind, and I kind of process it. And what I’ll do is, I’ll just start writing words – random words – as he’s telling me what he’s feeling. And then we’ll get a spark – there’ll be one line – and it rolls from there. The next thing you know, just from our lives, we have generated, like, a seed. With leaves. Then, all of a sudden, we have this fern growing, and it’s a pretty amazing process. It takes, like, 10 minutes to write a song.”

“In my entire musical career, I’ve never found someone to write with whom it can happen as fast as it can,” Goldsworthy says. “It’s been a really wonderful, creative partnership.”

It’s only after lyrics have been written that the rest of the band gets involved.

“For us, it’s like, the message inside it and what we’re conveying using words is so much more important than just being a great guitar player,” Braun says. “Yes, the music has to be great. But we don’t want to shortchange the actual purpose of what the song is conveying for just a cool jam that people can dance to.”

The process seems to come to the members smoothly enough to bring the perfect balance of meaningful lyrics and finely tuned music. Upon listening to them live and seeing what a well-oiled, yet perfectly imperfect machine Eskimo Wave has created, it’s difficult not to think they could have been Blue Man Group. The sound, however is far different. Think modern Incubus – their music could easily be mistaken for stoner jams, but has a little more weight to it.

While they’ve only been making music collectively for a few months, the group has ambitions in sparking a bigger music scene in the Central PA area.

“It doesn’t seem as active as it was,” Adams says.

“It seems like the music scene is dropping off recently,” Phenicie says. “And honestly, personally, I want us to make an impact on people. I want to kind of revive the music scene in this area. I want people to say, ‘Hey, they’re doing it – I can do this.’”

This relates to more DIY venues, a movement Eskimo Wave supports.

“There’s a lot of people who want to get these DIY venues going, but a lot of them don’t necessarily support the local artists,” Braun says. “They’ll bring in an artist from out of state, and that’s great, but nobody knows who they are. Then they’ll stack the bill with these local bands who bring the crowd. The venues look at a national band or a touring act differently than they look at a hometown band.”

That’s not to say they want to stick to local venues. The band is more interested in branching out and touring than playing house shows in Harrisburg. Recently, they were inspired by a trip to Gettysburg.

“We’d played a show the night before in front of 100 people, and they were our friends, and it was great,” Braun says. “But then we played in front of like 20 people who’d never heard of us before, and they loved it. It was like we were watching this magic happen, kind of inspiring people and making this moment happen where they had no idea what to expect. There’s something magic about traveling to a place you’re unfamiliar with and having novelty happen in front of you.”

Find out when Eskimo Wave is playing near you by following them on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Have a listen on their YouTube channel or on SoundCloud.