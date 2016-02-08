Beyonce brings Formation Tour to Hershey this summer

The world lost its mind last night after Beyonce revealed her Formation World Tour plans for this summer during her Super Bowl halftime performance.

The Formation World TourTickets On Sale Starting Monday, Feb. 15 at LiveNation.com Beyhive Fan Club Member Pre-Sales Starts on Feb. 9 American Express Card Members Pre-Sale Starts Feb. 9 Posted by Beyoncé on Sunday, February 7, 2016

But, more importantly than Queen Bey’s tour announcement, is the announcement that Beyonce will make a stop at Hershey Stadium June 12.

Tickets go on presale February 9, and general sale February 16. Those who remember Adeleggedon will probably start camping out on Ticketmaster now.

