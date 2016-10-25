Bent spoons & quantum physics

John Stewart and Maggie Shetz aren’t your typical Lancaster business owners. Sure, they’ve got the no-nonsense, community-oriented kind of vibe you come to expect from small business owners across the county – they even source their website building locally. Thing is, they’re intuitive consultants – or psychics.

Then again, they’re not like most psychics, either.

Stewart has been an amateur astronomer for most of his life, while Shetz is a member of Mensa and works at the North Museum. They both are able to discuss quantum physics, string theory, or Einstein’s thoughts on the nature of nonlinear time; at one point Shetz mentions Eckart Tolle.

“I believe psy phenomena is going to be justified through quantum physics,” Shetz explains – so the couple’s fluency in these sciences makes a great deal of sense from that lens.

Their office feels more like a therapist’s than any stereotyped image their profession might carry (and that’s fitting, given that Shetz is a certified hypnotherapist); a couple of tasteful paintings and low lighting make the atmosphere feel comfortable rather than mystical. This is a far cry from the boardwalk window stands, the shingles hung up in New York City, or the TV psychics’ offices that most people imagine.

Indeed, they’ll tell you just what they think of the latter.

“This artificial stuff that you see on TV is giving a bad name to what you see in the metaphysical world,” Shetz says.

Stewart agrees. “This work is, in our experience… nothing like what’s on TV.”

Many folks in the psychic business practice cold reading – a technique that’s essentially making vague statements everyone likes to hear, such as “I feel you’re able

to work well alone, but you also thrive in group settings,” and combining those with high-probability guesses about a person. If a woman over 30 parks a van in your lot, chances are she has children, for example, and odds are good she’s worried about one of them. Shetz and Stewart say they don’t bother with that.

“One thing about John and I is if we don’t have anything, we’ll tell you,” Shetz says.

So what services, aside from hypnotherapy, do the couple typically provide? That runs the gamut. They practice controlled remote viewing, or CRV – essentially seeking information about a distant object, place, or person that the client wants to find or learn more about. They offer intuitive readings – the kind of service you generally expect from a psychic, where they discuss their impressions of your life and possible outcomes for the future. Shetz and Stewart are adamant regarding expressing that these are just that – only possibilities, not destiny.

“This is a probable outcome… nothing is set in stone,” Stewart says, and explains that people can change their outcomes by changing their behavior.

Shetz says they don’t believe everything they see is automatically going to happen, but “the value is there. It’s one possibility.”

They understand skepticism – Shetz says “I love skeptics!” more than once.

They also offer spoon-bending parties, which is probably the only way that you can guarantee nobody’s going to duck out early at your baby shower.

These are exactly what it says on the tin, by the way – you get your closest friends, or your wedding party, or whoever, together, and the couple teach the assembled folks how to bend spoons. Not by brute force, mind you – metal generally tends to lock up or snap when stressed in that fashion – but through the mind. The party planner supplies the cutlery to be bent, and Shetz and Stewart provide the psychic know-how.

Indeed, Stewart presents me with a bent fork, with the handle looped in a curlicue, and its tines bent in alternating directions. (Curious, and more than a little skeptical, I tried to unbend it in the car. No dice – the thing won’t budge. No sign of annealing the metal, either, although it is bent in the perfect shape to hang earrings from.)

When asked if they ever have people who just can’t get the hang of it, Shetz affirms that some

people have difficulty. They estimate about 75 percent of folks are eventually able to bend that troublesome cutlery, though.

I reserve my right to skepticism, but at the very least, Shetz and Stewart are providing services that we don’t often see in Lancaster County, in a way that’s accessible to everyday people. Indeed, they say, they get clients of all ages and from all paths of life, and most of their business comes from word of mouth.

You can learn more or book services at intuitiveconsultants.net.