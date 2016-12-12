Ben Folds to play Strand Capitol in April

Ben Folds has really done it all. He’s performed with orchestras, puppets and William Shatner. Now, once again, he’ll be touring with just a piano.

York’s Strand Capitol theater just announced that the former Ben Folds Five leader will be coming through on Saturday, April 22. Fold’s most recent album, 2015’s “So There,” was a collaboration with the yMusic chamber ensemble.

Expect a wide-ranging set from Fold’s 20+ year music career since, after all, this is the same guy who was improvising songs to unexpected Chat Roulette-rs just a few years back.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Dec. 16. Click here for more information.

