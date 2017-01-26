The Beer Runner's High

What if I told you that when you open your refrigerator after your next run, it was perfectly fine – if not preferable – to grab a gose instead of a Gatorade or an IPA instead of a Powerade?

A 2011 study conducted by Dr. Manuel J. Castilla – a professor at the University of Granada Medical School in Spain – found that there were no adverse effects to a healthy person enjoying a post-workout beer or two. Actually, drinking light beer is as effective as water when it comes to rehydration. And as strange as it may sound, adding a bit of salt to a low alcohol beer helps replenish the body’s concentration of electrolytes which are depleted after a workout. Yes, beer and salt, all part of a healthy diet. The Philadelphia-based Fishtown Beer Runners took the study to heart and end their runs by raising a glass to “the Professor” at local pubs.

Soon, chapters of the beer running club began to spring up everywhere, including ones in Lancaster and Gettysburg. The Lancaster Road Runners Club and the Lancaster Beer Runners are two local clubs that host weekly runs followed by meetups at bars. It’s not all about the beer, though – a sense of community and comradery is also an important element of beer running clubs.

Chris McDougall, author of “Born to Run” and unabashed advocate of the Beer Runners says, “The secret of the Beer Runners is they’re not really about beer, or even running. They’re a gang of grimy angels dedicated to helping even the biggest doubters get out the door and onto the streets. That’s why the movement is exploding…”

On an unseasonably warm January day, I joined Steve Farrah, a member of the Lancaster Road Runners Club, for a run along the Northwest Lancaster County River trail and through downtown Columbia. Farrah, 71, has run 51 marathons and plans to run in the 50th annual Red Rose Run, when he’ll be 81. After five miles (I’d planned to run only three, but Farrah spurred me on to run more), we settled into a couple beers and a basket of pretzels at Columbia Kettle Works. The crisp, slightly sour, slightly salty Milo gose was one of the most refreshing, enjoyable beers I’d had in my life.

“Running is fun,” says Farrah. “So when you start New Year’s with a resolution that you’re going to work, work, work. That takes all the fun away. It’s fun to call yourself a beer runner. It’s social. Why are we here today? We enjoyed a day of running. We enjoyed a beer. We enjoyed the sunshine. I’m happy to be a part of that.”

I agreed. Five miles was the most I’d ever run in a single day, but thanks to Farrah’s companionship (and the promise of a couple of post-workout beers) it was one of the easiest and most enjoyable runs I’d ever done. We finished our beers and Farrah hopped on his bike to make his way back to Lancaster. I turned back to walk to where I parked my car near the Susquehanna River. The light was sparkling off the water and I felt great.

“What the hell?” I thought, and started to jog.

Run Free Fest

The Fishtown Beer Runners and “Born to Run” author Chris McDougall aren’t letting the freezing January temperatures stop them from getting in some trail miles at Lancaster County Park (1050 Rockford Road) during the free Run Free Fest event from noon to 5 p.m. on Jan. 29. Run three, five or seven mile trails at Lancaster County Park then make your way over to Tellus360 (24 E. King St.) at 2 p.m. for some Hawaiian ukulele music by Ukulele Uprising, beer and a screening of “Beer Runners,” the documentary about the Fishtown Beer Runners at 3 p.m. The Run Free Fest raises money for Horizons, a free summer school program that benefits at-risk youth.

Find out what beer running is all about for yourself during the Run Free Fest on Jan. 29. Visit lrrclub.org for future Lancaster Road Runner events.

